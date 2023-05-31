Gift this article
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence will honor African-American graduates of the Cedar Valley at its annual Baccalaureate Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The ceremony will take place at Antioch Baptist Church at 426 Sumner St.
Tori Austin will moderate the program and focus on faith and excellence. CVFE will present students with certificates of achievement. The organization will also pay tribute to Gloria Kirkland Holmes, a retired professor from the University of Northern Iowa and former CVFE advisor.
Andrea Alert and the Rebel City Dance organization will perform.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kristina Cook, a Waterloo native, who is in the final year of her pediatric residency at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. She will be returning to the Cedar Valley as a pediatrician for UnityPoint Health.
The college speaker will be NeiAira Burt who received her master of arts degree in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Northen Iowa. She accepted a therapist position at Lifeworks in Ankeny.
The high school speaker will be Dejuan Rambus, a graduate of East High School, who is known for his athletic and academic excellence. He recently completed an internship at John Deere and plans to attend Iowa State University for a degree in engineering.
