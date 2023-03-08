WATERLOO — Central Rivers Area Education Agency is hosting a new workshop entitled “Arts Integration: Building Awareness through Community Partnerships” which will be held at 8 a.m. March 25 at their building at 1521 Technology Parkway in Cedar Falls.

This professional learning module is centered around arts integration instructional strategies. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in various art forms (art, music, theater, and dance) to extend general educational learning. By working with artists and teaching artists, educators will be able to explore definitions of arts integration, plan for implementation, and experience engaging teaching strategies for a variety of students.

The workshop will feature upcoming artist in residence, Quynn Johnson, who begins her residency at Becker Elementary on March 27. Waterloo Schools is excited to welcome both Johnson and Cierra Kaler-Jones this spring for their residencies in Waterloo.

The workshop will also feature multidisciplinary artist Akwi Nji who has worked throughout the country as an artist in poetry, visual art, and performance.

Master teacher artist Christina Farrell will also facilitate a session. Gallagher Bluedorn and AEA staff will provide additional learning opportunities related to hosting teaching artist residencies, building a local teaching artist pool, and how to engage in the work of arts integration.

Additional zoom and in-person learning opportunities will follow throughout the months of April and May. By working with artists and teaching artists, educators will be able to explore definitions of arts integration, plan for implementation, and experience engaging teaching strategies for a variety of student learners.

For more information, contact Travis Gratteau-Zinnel at gratteauzinnelt@waterlooschools.org.

