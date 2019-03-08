CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency has hired a new executive director of media and technology.
The Board of Directors Wednesday approved the appointment of Jen Sigrist to the position at a salary of $137,500. She is currently director of personalized learning and innovation at Van Meter Schools, working there since 2009. She will start July 1, replacing Assistant Chief Administrator Karl Kurt, who stepped in as interim director following the 2017 retirement of Gerald Schnabel.
Sigrist will oversee all staff members who provide media and technology support to over 65,000 students and 5,000 educators throughout 18-counties of north central and northeastern Iowa. At Van Meter, she helped create and implement staff professional learning communities. She also has facilitated for groups of school districts that share and learn innovative practices at the regional level and collaborate on competency-based education at the state level.
Sigrist has masters degrees in curriculum and instruction as well as educational leadership. She is also completing a specialist degree in advanced leadership.
