Advocates: School choice bill could shut out LGBTQ students

Rather than channel funds toward private and charter schools, Bassuk advocated for lawmakers to focus on the public schools that are struggling. The scholarship program would be available only to students who attend schools identified for “comprehensive support and improvement” by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Last year, 34 Iowa schools — many of them in urban areas like Des Moines, Waterloo and Davenport — fell into this category.

“If there is money to appropriate to education, it should go toward making our schools more equitable and making education more accessible and a better experience for all Iowans,” Bassuk said.

McRoberts of the ACLU agreed. The issue of underperforming schools is a serious one, he said, but it would not be resolved if some students choose a private school instead. A fiscal analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimated that about 10,240 students will be eligible for the program. Of those, they predict 345 would take advantage of the scholarship program.

“If we’re not helping all of the students in that school system… realistically, only some of them are going to get helped, and that exacerbates the problem,” McRoberts said.