WATERLOO — College and career pathway course options are on the rise for East and West high school students.
Sherice Ortman, who coordinates advanced programming for Waterloo Community Schools, told the Board of Education Monday that an increased number of concurrent college and advanced high school courses are available this fall. Additions have been made in Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and concurrent class offerings that will be taught at the two high schools and the Waterloo Career Center, pushing the total number of courses to 62.
During the past school year, “33.3 percent of juniors and seniors (were) taking one or more college classes,” she said. That includes those that award college credit and those that colleges and universities may give credit for depending on test scores. A total of 654 classes were taken by about 435 of the district’s 1,308 juniors and seniors.
Concurrent Hawkeye Community College classes include liberal arts offerings as well as career and technical courses, which have expanded as new programs are added this fall. Additions have been made to AP classes and students can now enroll in single IB courses even if they aren’t in the diploma program. A small number of students take courses at the University of Northern Iowa through the post-secondary education options program.
A total of 57 juniors and seniors are enrolled in the IB Diploma program this year — meaning they are taking the full set of required courses to earn the diploma. That includes 38 students at West and 19 at East.
Ortman outlined achievement statistics for the advanced high school programs last year:
- 69 percent of the 16 seniors who were pursuing the full IB diploma earned it — seven of the eight at West and four of the eight at East.
- 55 percent of students’ 111 IB exams earned a four or higher on a seven point scale, potentially making them eligible for college credit.
- 19 percent of students’ 215 AP exams earned a three or higher on a five point scale, for potential college credit.
Ortman said advanced learning options are also growing for younger students. Expanded learning program teachers, who typically teach identified talented and gifted students, will now work with a larger group at the middle school level to work on talent development. In addition, it will be the first full year of Twice Exceptional, or 2e, programming for academically gifted students who also have a disability.
She noted that “we’re the only district in the state” that offers the 2e programming. “There is so much choice for all of our kids in Waterloo Schools.”
