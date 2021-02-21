 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Administrative center parking lot bids to be considered by Cedar Falls school board
0 comments
top story

Administrative center parking lot bids to be considered by Cedar Falls school board

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Schools academic logo NEW

CEDAR FALLS — Bids for reconstruction of a parking lot at the administrative center will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barry Smith Grading & Excavation of Waverly submitted the lowest base bid of eight proposals. The company bid $211,308, 80.8% of the $261,313 estimate. Other proposals ranged from $217,297 to $273,931.

The company proposed a $10,867 price tag for an alternate bid to add 11 parking spaces on the west side of the west driveway. That was also under the $13,585 estimate.

With the alternate, the total contract would be $222,175. Board members will decide whether or not to accept the alternate.

In other business, the board will:

  • Hold a public hearing on plans for elevators at the planned new high school. The board previously received only one bid on the project and rejected it. As a result, it is going through the bidding process again.
  • Hear an informational report on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ equity committee.
  • Set several public hearings for the March meeting, including one about issuing $32.9 million in 1% school sales tax revenue bonds. The bonds are part of the funding for the new school.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 21st

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News