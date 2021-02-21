Administrative center parking lot bids to be considered by Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Bids for reconstruction of a parking lot at the administrative center will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Barry Smith Grading & Excavation of Waverly submitted the lowest base bid of eight proposals. The company bid $211,308, 80.8% of the $261,313 estimate. Other proposals ranged from $217,297 to $273,931.

The company proposed a $10,867 price tag for an alternate bid to add 11 parking spaces on the west side of the west driveway. That was also under the $13,585 estimate.