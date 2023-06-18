WATERLOO – After decades of having an outdated baseball field, East High School will be able to play later games and appeal to more fans.

The Waterloo School Board unanimously approved a lighting project for the baseball field at a cost of $343,079 on Monday night. The funding will come from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy budget.

The six light poles will be installed before next baseball season, which begins May 1. Once the project begins, it will take two and a half weeks to complete, according to Director of Operational Services Zach Kelly. The lights will come from Qualite Sports Lighting and the electric installation will be done by K&W Electric.

Kelly said he was approached by East’s Athletic Director Tim Moses about the project because he was concerned about game start times as well as athletes and fans enduring the heat of summer.

Currently, the baseball team starts games at 3:30 p.m. With lights, times could be pushed back to 5 p.m.

Moses said about three years ago during a game where the temperature was in the triple digits, an older umpire had to leave the field due to being overheated. The team’s trainer got the man cooled down and no ambulance had to be called. Still, he said, it was a scary moment.

“In my conversation (the umpire) said to me, ‘Tim, when are you guys gonna get lights?’ Moses recalled, saying the school was 30 years behind the times. “I felt bad because it’s not something I can control, but it just made me feel bad that our facilities were that far dated, you know, and it’s a safety concern.”

Moses said the next day he got on the phone with the district athletic director saying the school needed lights.

The timing of games doesn’t just affect players and coaches, it also is a concern to fans and families.

Moses said later start times would improve attendance. He said parents can’t take time off work for every day game, and with a 40 game-schedule they may miss a lot of games.

“Pushing those games back to a later start would allow parents and spectators and fans to take advantage of the later start times to get here and watch our kids play,” Moses said. “Kids would love that opportunity to play in front of more people and would love for their grandparents and parents to be able to make it to every game.”

Kelly said East High’s field is the only high school baseball field that does not have lights. Both West High’s baseball and softball fields have lights, as does East’s softball field. The softball field’s lights were installed in 2012.

Moses said he believes the baseball field is one of the few, if not the only, 4A ball field to not have lights.

“This is really good for our kids especially as we continue to build our baseball program,” he said. “I think it makes it more fun for the kids and more exciting for the kids to know they get a chance to play under lights.”

Chad Shipman, an East High grad who is working on a bigger overall project for the school’s athletic department, said the lighting project isn’t “just about lights.”

“This is giving a whole new energy, and the district is investing in the future, into the future of our residents, the kids that are going to school,” Shipman said. “They’re the ones that are going to live and work in our community. That’s just more evidence that the district’s willing to invest in our future.”

