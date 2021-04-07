 Skip to main content
Activist says Cedar Falls Schools responding to racism concerns following meeting
Activist says Cedar Falls Schools responding to racism concerns following meeting

CEDAR FALLS — An activist says a group of families is no longer thinking of pulling out of Cedar Falls Community Schools over racism concerns after a meeting with administrators.

"We actually had a really good meeting with the school district and they've been responding to the actionable outcomes," said Joyce Levingston, a local Black Lives Matter organizer with children in the Cedar Falls Schools.

She made a list of demands about addressing racism in the district at the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting on behalf of a group of parents and community members. If the list of five demands weren't addressed in the next month with a timeline and action plan put into place, Levingston said the parents would withdraw their children from the district.

Tara Estep, executive director of enrichment and special programs, said administrators met with a "small group of Black Lives Matter Cedar Valley" activists about the concerns. The meeting happened during the week after spring break. March 22, the first day of school after spring break, was the deadline Levingston had set.

Demands included using the New York Times-created 1619 Project “or a fully inclusive curriculum” in class, developing a parent/guardian notification system for each report of racial discrimination, responding to such reports in the same way the district does to bullying, developing a system to track incidents and how they’re addressed, and contracting with licensed mental health specialists who have expertise in racial trauma to serve student needs.

"A lot of those concerns are met in our equity plan," said Estep, who also leads Cedar Falls Schools' equity committee. "We just reviewed their concerns and also shared our action plan.

"I wouldn't really say any specific changes (were made), but each one of those concerns were addressed," she noted.

Levingston said district officials "responded really well" and are continuing to involve the people they met with. "We're working through this to see if we can get it moving faster," she said.

Estep said the equity committee began focusing on issues of racism within the district following the killing of George Floyd, who was Black, in Minneapolis last May and the ensuing protests nationwide.

Efforts are ongoing by Cedar Falls Schools to "make actionable change," she noted. "The dialogue will continue to happen and the lines of communication will continue to stay open."

