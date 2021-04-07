Activist says Cedar Falls Schools responding to racism concerns following meeting

CEDAR FALLS — An activist says a group of families is no longer thinking of pulling out of Cedar Falls Community Schools over racism concerns after a meeting with administrators.

"We actually had a really good meeting with the school district and they've been responding to the actionable outcomes," said Joyce Levingston, a local Black Lives Matter organizer with children in the Cedar Falls Schools.

She made a list of demands about addressing racism in the district at the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting on behalf of a group of parents and community members. If the list of five demands weren't addressed in the next month with a timeline and action plan put into place, Levingston said the parents would withdraw their children from the district.

Tara Estep, executive director of enrichment and special programs, said administrators met with a "small group of Black Lives Matter Cedar Valley" activists about the concerns. The meeting happened during the week after spring break. March 22, the first day of school after spring break, was the deadline Levingston had set.