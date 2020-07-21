ACT testing to be offered at UNI, other Regents universities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — High school graduates from this spring as well as those graduating in 2021 will have opportunities to take the ACT test at the University of Northern Iowa and other regents institutions.

In an effort to ease concerns about access to ACT tests for Iowa high school students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Board of Regents will offer on-campus ACT tests starting in August for Iowans graduating from high school in either year.

Scores from on-campus tests will be valid and accepted only by Iowa's three regent universities. Test scores cannot be shared with high schools, other colleges or agencies. Iowa’s community colleges can request these ACT scores for placement purposes.

Along with UNI, these special testing opportunities will be held on the campuses of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University in addition to the UI’s Pappajohn Education Center in Des Moines and the Western Iowa Regents Resource Centers in Sioux City and Council Bluffs. Extensive health and safety protocols are being put in place in alignment with state, local and campus standards to reduce spread of COVID-19.

For more information, specific dates for each location, and to register, go to https://iowaregents.uiowa.edu/bor-campus-act.