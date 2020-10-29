ACT scores for the class of 2020 rise in Cedar Falls, dip in Waterloo

Of the eight other high schools across Black Hawk County and the surrounding area that took part in a survey of 2020 ACT results by The Courier, average composite scores went up for five and down for two. Columbus Catholic High School, the eighth school, didn't have 2019 results available for comparison.

Waterloo Christian High School's increase compares three years instead of two because only one student from the class of 2019 took the test. That person had a higher composite score than the average for the three 2020 graduates who took the test. Improvements in average scores compared to the class of 2019 were seen for Hudson, Union, Jesup and Dike-New Hartford high schools, with increases ranging from 0.4 to 2.3 points.

Waverly-Shell Rock and Dunkerton high schools had decreases in their average scores of 0.5 and 0.6, respectively.

Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools, noted educators need to observe "multiple data points over time" to accurately understand a student's academic progress, not just one test on a single day. He also warned against reading too much into a comparison of scores from one year to the next.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These are two separate groups of students with differing profiles and academic needs," he said.