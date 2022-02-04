ACLU sends letters to Waterloo, Denver schools over mask ruling

WATERLOO -- The American Civil Liberties Union has emailed school officials for Waterloo, Denver and six other districts on Friday asking them to comply with a recent U.S. Court of Appeals decision over masks.

Last week, the federal appellate court upheld a district court judge’s injunction that blocked a state ban on mask mandates, finding the mask requirement is a reasonable accommodation for students with certain disabilities.

Waterloo and Denver were two of 10 schools that are part of the case brought by parents of children with disabilities, and on Friday the ACLU alleged eight of the schools were in violation of the opinion.

“Based on the legal force of the Eighth Circuit’s opinion, we are asking these eight schools to restore their mask mandates immediately because they are still necessary for our clients’ children to go to school safely during this time," said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director. "Failing to require masking when it is necessary as a reasonable accommodation forces our clients to choose between their children’s health and their education."

Other schools receiving letters include Ankeny Community School District, Council Bluffs Community School District, Davenport Community School District, Decorah Community School District, Johnston Community School District and Linn-Mar Community School District.

ACLU officials said letters were not sent to the Des Moines Public School District or the Iowa City Public School District — also involved in the lawsuit — because they are following the law in maintaining their masking requirements after the 8th Circuit’s decision.

The letter sent to Waterloo cites a 5-year-old diagnosed with Down syndrome, seizures and respiratory problems and an 11-year-old with sickle cell anemia and functional asplenia who attend Highland Elementary.

"Their doctor has told their parents that they should be surrounded by masked students and staff at school to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19," the letter states. “We also expect the Waterloo Community School District to begin the process of requiring masking in schools across the entire district as needed to ensure equal access to education for students with disabilities.”

Austen said that the Jan. 25 ruling also spelled out the obligation that schools not named in the lawsuit have under federal law to be proactive in protecting students with disabilities making them more vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19 with masking requirements. These include students with common disabilities such as asthma and diabetes.

“Unfortunately, some of the schools not named in the lawsuit have misinterpreted the Eighth Circuit’s ruling as a green light for lifting existing mask mandates," Austen said.

