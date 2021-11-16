Access award aims to boost University of Northern Iowa's enrollment of Waterloo Schools' graduates

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ seniors who are racial or ethnic minorities and have financial need could get all of their University of Northern Iowa tuition and fees covered through a new program next fall.

UNI recently announced the Waterloo Access Award, which will use federal and institutional grants to pay those costs for up to four years if a student remains in good academic standing. White students with similar financial needs who participate in the Trio college readiness programs offered at UNI’s Center for Urban Education could also be eligible for the program.

“We have a number of need-based financial programs in place,” said Kristin Woods, the university’s senior associate vice president of enrollment management and student services. Many of those, like the tuition guarantee program, are open to all students with the appropriate level of financial need.

“This really took it a step further with our students in Waterloo public schools,” she explained. UNI and Waterloo Schools’ officials worked on the new award to boost access along with student support and retention “so they’re able to persist and graduate, as well. ... It’s really a commitment to students in Waterloo public schools.”

It will be open to East, Expo and West high school students from the class of 2022 entering UNI full time in the fall.

Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ chief officer for human resources and equity, said this is a meaningful way to help the district’s low-income and minority students get a college education.

“As we talk about university equity and inclusion in the Cedar Valley, we believe that this is a monumental step forward for the University of Northern Iowa to support Waterloo Schools in this way,” he said.

“We hope more students from Waterloo public schools do head to UNI seeing this pathway that we’ve built together,” added Woods. “We really want to make sure that the community knows the scholarship is available.”

Students interested in pursuing the award must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those eligible for federal Pell and/or Supplemental Educational Opportunity grants, as determined by the FAFSA, who also meet the other requirements will get their first-year tuition and fees covered.

“If students meet the eligibility requirements, (they will) receive the award,” said Woods. Federal grants will be supplemented with the Panther Impact Award or Panther Success Award and, if needed, the UNI-T.E.D. Scholarship.

Amounts awarded for the two Panther scholarships depend on grade point averages of at least 3.5 or a Regents Admission Index score of at least 320. The Panther Impact Award also depends on achieving an ACT score of at least 20. The amount of the UNI-T.E.D. Scholarship depends on a GPA of at least 3.0.

Other scholarships received by students will be stacked “on top of those,” said Woods, for additional expenses like housing and meal costs.

The award will be renewed for full-time students who are in good academic standing, meaning they maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher, and show through filing the FAFSA that they are still Pell Grant eligible.

“We have made sure to allocate funds to carry out this commitment,” she noted. “We’re just going to continue to build as we take this year-to-year.”

Among current Waterloo Schools’ seniors who are from racial/ethnic minority groups or participate in a Trio program, Botchway said “about 56-60 students” would be eligible for the opportunity based on their income level. “Eighteen we know at this point would qualify if they so choose UNI,” he said. That is the number of the group who have already completed the ACT college entrance exam.

Woods said the university is prepared to provide other kinds of supports for students to help ensure success in starting their education and taking it to completion.

“We have extended orientation programs, we have ongoing engagement programs designed for this population,” she said. “We know retention and persistence to graduation is something that requires support and engagement but also financial resources. So, we are working to do both.”

More information about the Waterloo Access Award can be found on the University of Northern Iowa website at admissions.uni.edu/waterloo-access-award or by contacting Janine Baeza, assistant director of diversity and recruitment, at janine.baeza@uni.edu or (319) 273-2281.

