Oklahoma State University in Stillwater announced 3,491 students on the spring 2023 President’s Honor Roll, including Michael Mackenzie of Cedar Falls. Full-time undergraduate students who complete 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 make the President’s Honor Roll.

Oregon State University in Corvalis, Oregon announced 11,660 students earned a B-plus (3.5 grade point average) or better to make the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2023, including Elise Glascock and Zachary Malloy of Cedar Falls; Nathan Thompson of Decorah; and Shane R. Schellhorn of Gilbertville. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse announced that Faith Freshwater of Waterloo has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.