Absentee rates too low in Cedar Falls, Waterloo school districts for full online learning request

CEDAR FALLS — While Black Hawk County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has continued creeping up, its largest school districts are not at the point where they could request to move all learning online.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate currently exceeds 18%. Schools can seek a state waiver to implement fully virtual education when that rate is more than 15% and there’s at least 10% student absenteeism.

“Our absenteeism rate is currently at 6.4% for all absence reasons, and our absenteeism rate specifically for COVID-related reasons is far below the state established threshold,” Cedar Falls Community Schools told staff and students’ families in a message Monday. District officials shared the message with The Courier.

Waterloo Community Schools similarly is not seeing a large number of students missing classes.

“Our absentee rate is very low,” Marla Padget, the district’s executive director of student and at-risk services, said in an interview. Waterloo Schools has taken “extensive” mitigation efforts to ensure the virus isn’t spreading in schools, she added.

Cedar Falls Schools nonetheless noted the seriousness of the situation locally.