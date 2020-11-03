Absentee rates too low in Cedar Falls, Waterloo school districts for full online learning request

CEDAR FALLS — While Black Hawk County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has continued creeping up, its largest school districts are not at the point where they could request to move all learning online.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate currently exceeds 18%. Schools can seek a state waiver to implement fully virtual education when that rate is more than 15% and there’s at least 10% student absenteeism.
“Our absenteeism rate is currently at 6.4% for all absence reasons, and our absenteeism rate specifically for COVID-related reasons is far below the state established threshold,” Cedar Falls Community Schools told staff and students’ families in a message Monday. District officials shared the message with The Courier.
Waterloo Community Schools similarly is not seeing a large number of students missing classes.
“Our absentee rate is very low,” Marla Padget, the district’s executive director of student and at-risk services, said in an interview. Waterloo Schools has taken “extensive” mitigation efforts to ensure the virus isn’t spreading in schools, she added.
Support Local Journalism
Cedar Falls Schools nonetheless noted the seriousness of the situation locally.
“We are working closely with the Black Hawk County Health Department regarding the impact and what may be our next steps,” officials said in the message. “The District will meet with the Black Hawk County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon to gather more detailed data on the specifics of the positivity rate.”
The message suggested that efforts to keep COVID-19 from spreading at school have been successful.
“Our contact tracing process has not identified that we have had person-to-person spread occur in our buildings,” it said. “We believe this is due to our face covering mandate and the responsible way in which staff and students are following our safety protocols. However, contact tracing is showing gatherings outside of school, in-home gatherings, etc. are closely tied to the increase of cases.”
Election Day 2020
Waterloo City Hall polling place
Rules of the road
Kimball Ridge Center
Grundy Center turning out to vote
Tracy Pryor
Waterloo Center for the Arts
Proud dog owner and voter
Waiting to vote
Waterloo voters
110320bp-election-day-06
110320bp-election-day-04
110320bp-election-day-03
110320bp-election-day-05
110320bp-election-day-07
110320bp-election-day-08
110320bp-election-day-01
110320bp-election-day-02
Early morning voting at Celebration Church
110320bp-election-day-09
110320bp-election-day-10
110320bp-election-day-11
110320bp-election-day-12
110320bp-election-day-13
110320bp-election-day-14
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.