WATERLOO — Absentee ballots will be available Monday for all Cedar Falls School District voters for the June 25 special election.
The Black Hawk County Courthouse will be open for early voting on weekdays starting Monday through June 24. The election office is located on the second floor. Regular courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In addition, there will be two satellite voting locations in Cedar Falls this week: from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 1302 W. 11th St. and from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Cedar Falls Recreation Center, 110 E. 13th St.
Ballots were mailed Friday for those who had already requested to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters may submit an official absentee ballot request form which can be found at www.sos.iowa.gov on www.co.black-hawk.ia.us or the election office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes the following required information: full name, complete address, date of birth, date or name of election, and the voter’s signature. The deadline for the election office to receive a request form for an absentee ballot mailed to a voter is Friday at 5 p.m. Request forms can be mailed to 316 E. Fifth St., Room 210, Waterloo, IA 50703.
It is possible to fax your absentee ballot request form. However, the original document must be delivered in person or mailed separately with a postmark on or before Friday. The election office fax number is (319) 833-3119.
Prepaid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the election office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before June 24 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the post office, so absentee ballots should be mailed early enough that they arrive by election day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the election office by the receipt deadline of noon July 1. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
You have free articles remaining.
The Code of Iowa provides that persons who are admitted to a health care facility within three days of an election — from Saturday to Tuesday may make a request by telephone to the election office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On election day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the health care facility by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the election office to be counted on election day.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.
The last day to preregister at the election office for this election is Friday before 5 p.m. Any new voter, who registers before the deadline, will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline and on election day, new voters will be processed using the requirements of election day registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity. Regular election office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A person who is eligible to register for voting and to vote, may do so on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct on election day.
All voters are required to provide proof of identity at the polls, typically by an Iowa driver’s license. Those who do not have an Iowa driver’s license or a state-provided ID card with a four-digit PIN should contact the election office.
Questions may be directed to the election office: telephone number 833-3007, email address election@co.black-hawk.ia.us, location 316 E 5th St, Courthouse – Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.