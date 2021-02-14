Absentee ballots available for Black Hawk County residents voting in Jesup Schools election

WATERLOO — Absentee ballots are available for Black Hawk County residents who will be voting in the Jesup Community Schools’ referendum March 2 on a revenue purpose statement.

The district will ask voters to adopt a revenue purpose statement specifying the use of money it will receive through the statewide 1% sales tax, also known as the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

People can get absentee ballots at the election office in the courthouse. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 1.

To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found online at sos.iowa.gov or blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov) to the Election Office, Room 210, Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Request forms must be received in the election office by 5 p.m. Feb. 19, or no ballot will be mailed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 2. Voting is limited in Black Hawk County to those who reside in the Jesup Community School District. Those people will have one voting location at the Gilbertville American Legion, 1110 6th St. (south entrance).