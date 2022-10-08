A free public viewing of the film ‘Orchestrating Change’ to be held Monday at GBPAC

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is hosting a viewing of the inspirational film, “Orchestrating Change.” The viewing will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public and doors open at 6 p.m.

“Orchestrating Change” is a film that shares the inspiring story of an orchestra called Me2/Orchestra. This is an inclusive orchestra created for those who suffer from mental health issues. Ronald Braunstein is the lead conductor who created Me2/Orchestra after being diagnosed with a mental illness. The film shows the struggles and accomplishments over a two-year span that Braunstein and many other musicians went through until they became part of Me2/Orchestra. To learn more about the film and story visit the film’s website.

The University of Northern Iowa has worked hard to cultivate a diverse, inclusive community. The University of Northern Iowa’s Student Health and Wellness will have a booth set up in the lobby of Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center before and after the film event. To speak with a representative and get more information on the mental health services available at UNI, stop by the booth or visit the Student Health Clinic website for more information.