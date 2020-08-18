A different tune: COVID-19 transforms high school marching, even keeping some bands off the field

WATERLOO — The East High School band students were spread across the field in lines, standing up straight and holding their instruments out in front of them.
"You're always at attention, heels together," said director Joelle Smith from her perch on a raised platform. As a simple cadence was played on a single snare drum, she instructed students about raising instruments to their lips all together.
"Make sure it pops, really pops up," she said.
Monday was the final day of a band camp that looked a little different than past years, thanks to precautions intended to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Students began camp during the first week of August, starting with drum line. Later in the week, groups of 15 to 20 students started coming for sectional practice either in the morning or afternoon.
They were meeting together as the full band for the first time Monday, with no plans to work on a marching routine. "Today is all about the music and playing together," said Smith.
At East's home games this fall, students will march onto the field and form the lines but then remain stationary while performing their three songs. East and other Cedar Valley bands will not compete this fall in marching contests -- which are largely canceled.
West High School's band won't even be marching onto the field. Instead, students will play pep band music from the stands at Waterloo Memorial Stadium. The school also wrapped up its two-week band camp Monday, which similarly featured shorter practice sessions with smaller groups.
Cedar Falls High School did not hold its camp and isn't doing any kind of marching this fall, opting instead to move right to concert band.
In contrast to the others, Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville held a full band camp to prepare a themed marching show that students will perform on the field at home football games.
East High
At East, 43 students were on the field practicing Monday. Smith said about 50 of her more than 60 students largely attended the camp. She expects to be able help those who didn't attend to catch up once school starts since students will be divided into two groups attending on alternating days.
The band also doesn't include students who are starting the year attending school online from home.
Senior Isaiah Thompson, a flute player, said focusing all of their attention on music without the marching emphasis had meant students are learning the songs faster.
"It has been better than the last two years," he said. "The only thing that's changed is the time (commitment) and the marching."
Without the marching, "we have less to worry about," admitted Jaida Thurnau, another senior flute player. But she missed the opportunity from past years for the entire band to practice together.
"It's a lot different than last year," she said. "I don't think it's as fun."
"There's a lot more rules, kind of," noted Nick Peterson, a senior trombone player. "There's the masks, there's not everybody being here every day and it's not as long."
West High
Danny Kleinheinz, co-director of West's band, said they decided against marching this fall for a number of reasons. Among those were the challenges of social distancing and concerns with stepping onto the field after football players had been playing in the same space. In addition, all but one of the competitions the band usually attends have been canceled.
"There's nowhere to perform it," he said of putting together a marching routine. "We didn't want the kids to do all that work and not show it off anywhere."
He expects about 120 students in what is usually marching band this fall, plus another 20 in the ninth-grade band. They were placed in the band after opting not to march during their freshman year.
Others who are learning from home this fall aren't currently part of band, but "we want to make sure we're offering those students something," said Kleinheintz. "So when they do come back they'll still be able to play in band."
Both the East and West bands will have class outside as much as possible this fall. When they need to go inside at West, students will meet in the auditorium, where each will have a different assigned seat. Each student will also have an assigned music stand to help reduce the possibility of contaminating equipment.
Cedar Falls
Kyle Englehardt, co-director of the Cedar Falls band, said "we're planning to start indoors in small ensembles. We're scheduling that way basically because the smaller groups are easier for us to handle logistically."
Starting the year with concert instead of marching band "came down to a lot of the moving pieces," he said. "We didn't have a way to safely get 166 kids onto the field." Home games are at the UNI-Dome, he noted, and the directors didn't have an effective way to mitigate for the indoor environment.
"We've split our group," he explained, to reduce the number of students in one place. "We'll have three approximately 40-person bands."
Another 35 are learning online from home. They will receive music lessons over the internet from teachers. In addition, they will collaborate with other students in virtual ensembles using new technology available for such purposes.
Don Bosco
Don Bosco's band held a week-long camp at the beginning of August.
"We did our best to put social distancing and safety measures in action during the camp," said director Myron Mikita. "We worked on marching fundamentals and our new show music."
The band will be putting its show -- "For the Frontline Heroes!" -- on the field this fall, honoring professions like medical workers, emergency responders, and educators. Much of the music, chosen by students, comes from superhero movies including "Superman," "The Avengers," and "The Incredibles." Mikita also included "Fanfare for the Common Man," by American composer Aaron Copeland.
During the show, individuals in some of the highlighted professions will be brought onto the field, escorted by students dressed as superheros.
