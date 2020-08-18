A different tune: COVID-19 transforms high school marching, even keeping some bands off the field

"It's a lot different than last year," she said. "I don't think it's as fun."

"There's a lot more rules, kind of," noted Nick Peterson, a senior trombone player. "There's the masks, there's not everybody being here every day and it's not as long."

West High

Danny Kleinheinz, co-director of West's band, said they decided against marching this fall for a number of reasons. Among those were the challenges of social distancing and concerns with stepping onto the field after football players had been playing in the same space. In addition, all but one of the competitions the band usually attends have been canceled.

"There's nowhere to perform it," he said of putting together a marching routine. "We didn't want the kids to do all that work and not show it off anywhere."

He expects about 120 students in what is usually marching band this fall, plus another 20 in the ninth-grade band. They were placed in the band after opting not to march during their freshman year.

Others who are learning from home this fall aren't currently part of band, but "we want to make sure we're offering those students something," said Kleinheintz. "So when they do come back they'll still be able to play in band."