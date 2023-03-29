CEDAR FALLS — Already the state’s most affordable public university, the University of Northern Iowa awarded $89.2 million in aid to nearly 8,400 students during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a recent annual report. That includes more than 92% of all undergraduate students and more than 98% of first-year students at UNI.
“We are proud to showcase the ways UNI is using financial aid to break down financial barriers and encourage four-year degree completion,” Tim Bakula, director of the UNI Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, said in a news release. “Our office is committed to educating students about the financial aid available to allow for access and completion.”
UNI alumni enjoy lower student debt compared with state and national peers. The average debt for UNI students is $24,235, well below the state and national averages. When including transfer students, the average is just $22,834. More than one-third – 36.4% – of undergraduate students graduate without debt.
People are also reading…
Low student debt at UNI can be attributed to robust financial literacy efforts, private loan counseling, 15-credit semesters and more students graduating in three years.
Because UNI is in the top 1% nationally for the size of its teacher education program, Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grants are also crucial for students. The program is designed for students planning to teach in a high-need field in a low-income school and provides a grant of up to $4,000 per year for four years as an undergraduate student and two years as a graduate student. During fiscal year 2022, more than 400 students received TEACH Grant funding, totaling nearly $1.4 million in aid. UNI has participated in this program since its inception in 2008.
The University of Northern Iowa’s financial aid advisors can provide information and resources regarding paying for college and planning for the future. The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is located on the UNI campus in 105 Gilchrist Hall. Learn about applying for financial aid by going online to admissions.uni.edu/financial-aid or calling (319) 273-2700.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a good Samaritan take down an armed suspect in New York City, Notre Dame's fire revealed major surprises hidden in its architecture, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Thanks to the quick reactions of a good Samaritan, an armed man was stopped. It happened in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in New York…
As archaeologists in Paris study the construction of Notre Dame following the devastating 2019 fire, new structural discoveries are revealed i…
Seventeen Ukrainian children who were sent to camps in Crimea by Russian officials were reunited with their families in Kyiv. They are among t…
This video was recently captured on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, after a zebra broke free from a zoo. So how does a zebra escape from a …
This is the cute story of the bond between a father and daughter and their passion for gaming.
A snake catcher discovered the skin of a 14-foot reptile after being called by a concerned homeowner in Australia.
A helicopter crew has rescued two people clinging for their lives on the edge of a cliff in California. This footage, shared by CHP Golden Gat…
The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has unraveled plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Iraq on Monday marks 20 years since the start of the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, but no official celebrations are planned.
Sumo wrestling, brought to Brazil by Japanese immigrants in the early 20th century, is growing fast in the country and women make up around ha…
In Neuzelle, Germany, a beer brewery has developed a beer in powder form, the first of its kind, in order to reduce the heavy carbon footprint…
A Chicago museum in the US has discovered that a replica sword it had on display is actually a real 3,000-year-old weapon.