CEDAR FALLS — Already the state’s most affordable public university, the University of Northern Iowa awarded $89.2 million in aid to nearly 8,400 students during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a recent annual report. That includes more than 92% of all undergraduate students and more than 98% of first-year students at UNI.

“We are proud to showcase the ways UNI is using financial aid to break down financial barriers and encourage four-year degree completion,” Tim Bakula, director of the UNI Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, said in a news release. “Our office is committed to educating students about the financial aid available to allow for access and completion.”

UNI alumni enjoy lower student debt compared with state and national peers. The average debt for UNI students is $24,235, well below the state and national averages. When including transfer students, the average is just $22,834. More than one-third – 36.4% – of undergraduate students graduate without debt.

Low student debt at UNI can be attributed to robust financial literacy efforts, private loan counseling, 15-credit semesters and more students graduating in three years.

Because UNI is in the top 1% nationally for the size of its teacher education program, Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grants are also crucial for students. The program is designed for students planning to teach in a high-need field in a low-income school and provides a grant of up to $4,000 per year for four years as an undergraduate student and two years as a graduate student. During fiscal year 2022, more than 400 students received TEACH Grant funding, totaling nearly $1.4 million in aid. UNI has participated in this program since its inception in 2008.

The University of Northern Iowa’s financial aid advisors can provide information and resources regarding paying for college and planning for the future. The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is located on the UNI campus in 105 Gilchrist Hall. Learn about applying for financial aid by going online to admissions.uni.edu/financial-aid or calling (319) 273-2700.