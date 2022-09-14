50 years of UNI Black Student Union to be celebrated Friday, Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — Friday and Saturday will offer time for students, alumni, faculty and the greater community to reflect on the 50-year history of the Black Student Union at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Afro-American Society formed in 1968 to make campus a more welcoming and inclusive space for students of color. In October 1972, the Black Student Union formed upon the dissolution of AAS.

“Black Student Union has been here for Black students and will remain here in support of Black students,” said Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion, and social justice. “Each year we become stronger and stronger.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at UNI as part of distinguished lecture series Jon Meacham, one of America's most prominent public intellectuals, brings a depth of knowledge about politics, history, religion, and current affairs to the Sept. 19 event.

On Friday, a couple hundred are expected to attend the 50th anniversary gala and banquet inside Old Central Ballroom at Maucker Union beginning at 6 p.m.

Time will be allotted for socializing and to hear from distinguished Black alumni Courtlandt Butts (Class of 2002), Pernell Cezar (Class of 2010) and Juana Hollingsworth (Class of 2016 and 2017).

All three founded their own businesses.

Additionally, a new “decades exhibit” will be unveiled. “There’ll be one banner display for each decade, and (it) will tell the whole story of BSU,” Loveless said.

A “tailgate” will be held inside the Center for Multicultural Education on Saturday at 12 p.m., and then people will be welcomed to attend the UNI football game at the UNI-Dome.

Loveless said it’s meant to bring “everyone together to reunite for fellowship and friendship at a place where everyone got their start.”

Pridefest brings people together WATERLOO — Music thumped through downtown as the annual Pridefest returned to Waterloo this …

“We’ll reunite to share old friendships, stories, legacies and memories, and hope to highlight some of the traditions,” said Loveless.

In 2022, BSU totals about 70 students. They often meet inside the Center for Multicultural Education.

The center was known as the Ethnic Minorities Cultural and Educational Center in the 1970s. It was later renamed and moved to the current location in Maucker Union in 2003.

“This place gives me health and peace of mind. There are people who talk and look like me and have the same mindset. These people are here for me, and are like my family when I’m away from home,” said sophomore Ajana Parker.

“I don’t think of it as an organization. I think of it as a place and community of people who I feel comfortable being around,” said sophomore Mae Robertson.

The organization dates back to the “UNI 7,” a group of students who stood up for righteousness when inequalities were happening in the 1970s.

“They were tired of being belittled,” said Loveless.

The group organized a sit-in outside the former president James William Maucker’s house and asked for increased equity, access and opportunity for marginalized students, as well as a “cultural house.”

A few of the original group are expected to be in attendance Friday and Saturday.

Loveless pointed to how the organization’s work continues to make an impact.

One example was right before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Student Union protested because of feeling devalued and that there were empty promises made by administration that would have sparked change.

Those students had the chance to talk with President Mark Nook, which led to forming the Racial and Ethnic Coalition.