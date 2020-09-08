 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
45 students test positive for COVID at UNI
0 comments
breaking top story

45 students test positive for COVID at UNI

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center had a total of 45 positive COVID-19 tests last week.

The numbers for Aug. 31-Sept. 6 are updated from data released Friday morning. At that point, 35 positive cases had been reported, so another 10 were added Friday. UNI posts updates every Monday and Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard at the website forwardtogether.uni.edu.

UNI logo

Positive cases were among 196 tests administered by the university’s student health center during the third week of classes. There were 151 negative cases. The positivity rate for the week was 22.96%.

UNI also made an addition to its dashboard: self-reported COVID-19 cases from students, faculty and staff. As of Monday, there were 35 cases from the previous seven days. These numbers may duplicate counts from the student health center.

As of Monday, the department of residence listed 75 students in quarantine and 18 students in isolation, according to the dashboard. Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.

Since Aug. 17, when fall classes started at UNI, there have been a total of 115 positive cases out of 449 tests administered by the health center. The other 334 cases were negative.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News