45 students test positive for COVID at UNI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center had a total of 45 positive COVID-19 tests last week.

The numbers for Aug. 31-Sept. 6 are updated from data released Friday morning. At that point, 35 positive cases had been reported, so another 10 were added Friday. UNI posts updates every Monday and Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard at the website forwardtogether.uni.edu.

Positive cases were among 196 tests administered by the university’s student health center during the third week of classes. There were 151 negative cases. The positivity rate for the week was 22.96%.

UNI also made an addition to its dashboard: self-reported COVID-19 cases from students, faculty and staff. As of Monday, there were 35 cases from the previous seven days. These numbers may duplicate counts from the student health center.

As of Monday, the department of residence listed 75 students in quarantine and 18 students in isolation, according to the dashboard. Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.

Since Aug. 17, when fall classes started at UNI, there have been a total of 115 positive cases out of 449 tests administered by the health center. The other 334 cases were negative.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.