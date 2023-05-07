WATERLOO — The 40th annual graduate fellowships granted by the R.J. McElroy Trust were awarded to graduating seniors at Cornell College and Wartburg College.

The fellowships, which carry a stipend of $36,000 paid over three years, were awarded to Gwen Paule of Cornell College and Andrew Buchheim of Wartburg College. They were selected from a field of finalists from colleges and universities in Northeast Iowa.

The fellowships, established by the McElroy trustees in 1983, are designed to “encourage a person of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity, and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.” Based upon satisfactory progress toward a doctorate degree, the annual stipend of $12,000 may be renewed for two additional years.

In making the nominations, Jonathan Brand of Cornell and Rebecca Neiduski, Wartburg’s president, praised the academic and leadership accomplishments of the two students. Paule will pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champagne. Buchheim will pursue a Ph.D. in English literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

The McElroy Fellowships were established to support students seeking higher education in a non-professional degree area. The trust is designed to benefit “deserving young people.”

The trust’s benefactor, R. J. McElroy, was a pioneer broadcaster who started the Black Hawk Broadcasting Company in 1947. He died in 1965.

