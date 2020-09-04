35 more UNI students test positive for COVID-19 since Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Another 35 University of Northern Iowa students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.

UNI posted the update Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard at the website forwardtogether.uni.edu.

The positive cases were among 152 tests administered by the university's student health center during the third week of classes. There were 117 negative cases. The positivity rate for the week was 23.03%.

Since Aug. 17, when fall classes started at UNI, there have been a total of 105 positive cases out of 405 tests administered by the health center. The other 300 cases were negative.

As of Thursday, the department of residence listed 91 students in quarantine and 32 students in isolation, according to the dashboard. Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.

Photos: Courier Photographer Brandon Pollock's eye for nature

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.