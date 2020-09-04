35 more UNI students test positive for COVID-19 since Monday

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
CEDAR FALLS — Another 35 University of Northern Iowa students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.
UNI posted the update Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard at the website
forwardtogether.uni.edu.
The positive cases were among 152 tests administered by the university's student health center during the third week of classes. There were 117 negative cases. The positivity rate for the week was 23.03%.
Since Aug. 17, when fall classes started at UNI, there have been a total of 105 positive cases out of 405 tests administered by the health center. The other 300 cases were negative.
As of Thursday, the department of residence listed 91 students in quarantine and 32 students in isolation, according to the dashboard. Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.
Photos: Courier Photographer Brandon Pollock's eye for nature
SOAKING UP SUNSHINE
Paddlers float on kayaks Thursday at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
BIRD BATH
A robin takes a dip in a puddle at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
BUGS AND BLOSSOMS
A large milkweed bug rests on butterfly milkweed blossoms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, Courier Staff Photographer
062720bp-wild-art-monarch
A monarch butterfly feeds on a purple coneflower at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
081820bp-wild-art-skywalk
Crews work on the skywalk across Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
082520bp-wild-art-goldfinch
A Goldfinch plucks seeds from a thistle near Big Woods Lake Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
SERENE DREAM
Fishermen work the placid water at George Wyth Lake in Waterloo on Aug. 24.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
RISE AND SHINE
Prairie flowers frame a hazy sunrise Monday north of Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
RISING ABOVE
A water lily blossom is reflected on the surface on Fisher Lake on Wednesday at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072120bp-wild-art-comet
Comet NEOWISE will be closest to Earth July today and Thursday. Photographed Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Dunkerton, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
FISH AND WHISTLE
Anglers float on the placid water of Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls on a recent sunny afternoon.
BRANDON POLLOCK
072020bp-wild-art-bee
A bee forages on a Brown-eyed susan at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, July 20, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
LUNCH AMONG THE BLOOMS
A female red-winged blackbird perches with a grasshopper before flying to it's prairie nest on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A FIGHTING CHANCE
A wasp tries to drive a Monarch butterfly off milkweed blossoms on Monday in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK/Courier staff photographer
070720bp-wild-art
Brown-eyed susans blanket a prairie plot at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
062720bp-wild-art-dew
Dew drops cling to grass at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
062720bp-wild-art-coneflower
Purple coneflower blooms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
062720bp-wild-art-dewdrops
Dew drops cling to a blade of grass at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
Dew drop in
Dew drops cling to butterfly milkweed blossoms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Brandon Pollock
BUSY BEE
A bee works through a coneflower Saturday at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK
PRECARIOUS PERCH
A common yellow throat warbler tries to keep it's perch in the wind at the Cutshall Area near Jesup last week.
Brandon Pollock
THERE BE DRAGONFILES
A dragonfly rests in the sun at the Cedar River Natural Resource Area near Washburn on June 12.
Brandon Pollock
Tiger swallowtail burning bright
A swallowtail butterfly works through new blossoms at the Cedar River Natural Resource Area near Washburn.
Brandon Pollock
A WALK WITH A TYKE ON A BIKE
Marissa Thompson walks with her 3-year-old son, Sawyer, as he rides his new bike near Orange Township south of Waterloo on Monday.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!