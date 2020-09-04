 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
35 more UNI students test positive for COVID-19 since Monday
0 comments
breaking top story

35 more UNI students test positive for COVID-19 since Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS — Another 35 University of Northern Iowa students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.

UNI posted the update Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard at the website forwardtogether.uni.edu.

The positive cases were among 152 tests administered by the university's student health center during the third week of classes. There were 117 negative cases. The positivity rate for the week was 23.03%. 

Since Aug. 17, when fall classes started at UNI, there have been a total of 105 positive cases out of 405 tests administered by the health center. The other 300 cases were negative.

As of Thursday, the department of residence listed 91 students in quarantine and 32 students in isolation, according to the dashboard. Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.

Photos: Courier Photographer Brandon Pollock's eye for nature

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News