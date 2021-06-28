$329,000 gift received by Waterloo Schools Foundation from trust of longtime educators

WATERLOO — A pair of longtime educators has given a $329,000 legacy gift to the Waterloo Schools Foundation, the largest amount received from community members in its 11-year history.
The gift, arranged by the late Eleanor Ketcham, will establish a fund for scholarship dollars to be used for students pursuing careers in education. Eleanor died May 4, 2020, at age 94. Her husband, Kenneth, died on Jan. 19, 2008, at the age of 81.
“We are incredibly grateful and honored that this donation from the Ketcham Trust will allow the foundation to continue supporting public education in Waterloo by investing in our future teachers and leaders,” Kristin Stanford, president of the foundation’s board of directors said in a news release. “This gift is a wonderful way to remember the devotion of both Kenneth and Eleanor to Waterloo Public Schools.”
Eleanor worked for Waterloo Community Schools more than 40 years, teaching English at East and Central high schools. She also was a member of the American Association of University Women and served as president of the Waterloo branch.
She and Kenneth were married for 58 years before his death. He taught and coached in Waterloo Schools for 16 years and served as a school administrator for 22 years. Their son, Thomas, was also employed by the district until he died on March 7, 2012.
In a news release, the foundation said it “is grateful to continue the legacy of the Ketcham’s and continue to support the 11,000+ teachers and students in the Waterloo Community School District.”
The Ketcham’s gift is slightly larger than two other donations received in the past three years. Dorothy Powell gave $312,813 to the foundation in September 2019, about a year after her death. The Otto Shoitz Foundation gave a $300,000 donation to the organization in the spring of 2018.
The Waterloo Schools Foundation started in 2010 as an independent nonprofit that supports, enhances and promotes excellent educational opportunities in the district. To learn how to support the foundation through legacy giving, contact Hannah Luce at (319) 939-9550 or h.luce@wcsfoundation.org.