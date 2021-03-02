$31 million bond issue approved by more than 70% of Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' voters

WAVERLY — Nearly three-quarters of Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District voters who went to the polls Tuesday supported a $31 million bond issue.
Unofficial results show the taxpayer-backed funds, which will partially pay for construction of new and upgraded schools, were approved by a margin of 1,429 yes votes to 547 no votes. That amounts to 72.32% of voters in the referendum, well above the 60% approval needed for passage.
"It's pretty awesome," said Kelly Flege, president of the Board of Education. "I've seen enough to know that's something to be very, very appreciative of and thankful for."
She and Superintendent Ed Klamfoth thanked those who studied the needs for school improvements and recommended that the board set a referendum as well as the voters who cast ballots.
"We have great support and I think this is proof that," said Klamfoth. "It's exciting. It's certainly thanks to the task force and the work that they did."
Broken down by area, Bremer and Black Hawk counties approved the measure with 70.72% of the vote, or 1,123 in favor to 465 opposing. Only a very small portion of the Black Hawk County is within the Waverly-Shell Rock district.
Butler County voters had an even higher approval rate of 78.87%. That is 306 in favor to 82 opposing.
Overall, 1,976 ballots were cast, 19.65% of the district's 10,108 voters.
The bond money will help fund construction of two new Waverly elementary buildings, renovate Shell Rock Elementary and make some improvements at the high school.
Klamfoth said officials will now begin planning a timeline for the construction, much of which isn't expected to get underway until at least the second half of 2023.
"It's nice to have some time to think about the planning and do it carefully," he said. "I look forward to the next stage and putting this together. This will be fun."
"We've had kind of high-level schematics of the buildings," added Flege. "There's work, obviously, to be done."
The two new schools, for which sites have been chosen, would replace the three aging, overcapacity elementaries in the city. Site one is north of Iowa Highway 3 west of the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest. Site two is along Horton Road across the street from the Summit Drive Northeast intersection.
While purchase agreements are in place for those properties, the sales still need to be finalized. Klamfoth noted more exact acreage and location of the parcels to be purchased will be determined following topographical studies and soil borings on the sites.
The district expects to retire the bonds issued for the middle school construction early, in June 2023 instead of 2029. Those are being repaid with a property tax rate of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. The new levy will be set at the same rate in 2023 and thus be tax neutral.
Total expenses for the projects are estimated at $45 million. Additional funding would come from bonding against the district’s 1% sales tax revenues.
Each of the new elementary schools would cost an estimated $15.1 million to $17.1 million. Approximately $5.4 million to $6.1 million would be spent on renovating Shell Rock Elementary. For the high school, another $4.7 million to $9.4 million would be allocated.