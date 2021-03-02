$31 million bond issue approved by more than 70% of Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' voters

Overall, 1,976 ballots were cast, 19.65% of the district's 10,108 voters.

The bond money will help fund construction of two new Waverly elementary buildings, renovate Shell Rock Elementary and make some improvements at the high school.

Klamfoth said officials will now begin planning a timeline for the construction, much of which isn't expected to get underway until at least the second half of 2023.

"It's nice to have some time to think about the planning and do it carefully," he said. "I look forward to the next stage and putting this together. This will be fun."

"We've had kind of high-level schematics of the buildings," added Flege. "There's work, obviously, to be done."

The two new schools, for which sites have been chosen, would replace the three aging, overcapacity elementaries in the city. Site one is north of Iowa Highway 3 west of the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest. Site two is along Horton Road across the street from the Summit Drive Northeast intersection.

While purchase agreements are in place for those properties, the sales still need to be finalized. Klamfoth noted more exact acreage and location of the parcels to be purchased will be determined following topographical studies and soil borings on the sites.