$224 million budget, 1% drop in tax askings come before Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A $224.2 million 2022-23 budget, including a 1.24% drop in tax askings, will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Prior to voting on the budget, a public hearing will be held.

Proposed spending represents a $9.44 million increase from the current year’s budget of $214.76 million.

A total of $38.93 million would be collected in taxes from Waterloo Community School District property owners. That is $487,115 less than in the current year.

A 47-cent drop in the tax rate to $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value is one factor in the decreasing tax collections. That, along with a reduction in the state-determined “rollback” for residential and multi-residential properties, means homeowners with no increase in their assessed value would pay less on the district’s portion of their tax bill. The rollback is the percentage of total property value used to calculate tax bills.

Based on properties assessed at $100,000, residential taxes would drop $59 to $723, multi-residential taxes would drop $83 to $852 and commercial taxes would drop $44 to $1,203.

In other business, the board will:

Consider the five-year lease/purchase of three Canon VarioPrint copiers for the district’s print shop at Expo Alternative Learning Center. Officials are recommending approval of the bid from Infomax of Des Moines at $61,884 per year. It’s one of four bids ranging from $51,504 to $70,120 per year.

Accept a $3,000 donation to Lowell Elementary School from C&S Subaru through AdoptAClassroom.org. Each grade level team leader at the school will receive $500 of the funds to use for classroom supplies.

Approve a number of personnel changes including the appointment of West High School Athletic Director Tony Pappas as district athletic department assistant, Director of Operational Services Marty Metcalf’s retirement at the end of the month and Becker Elementary School Principal Alex Hansen’s resignation at the end of the school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.