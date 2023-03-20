CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will convene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 calendar.

If approved, classes will run from Aug. 23 to May 29, 2024. The calendar includes winter break Dec. 25-Jan. 2, 2024 and spring break March 11-15, 2024. Two inclement weather makeup days are provided at end of the school year. Graduation is scheduled for May 26, 2024, while May 30 and 31 would be the potential makeup days.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, 220 Clay St. The board’s usual meeting date was changed this month because of spring break last week. It normally meets on first and fourth Monday of the month.

Additionally, Invision Architecture will provide the board with an update on the new high school campus that’s being built at 2701 W. 27th St. and is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

The board also will consider approval of a custodial bid and a cooperative agreement with the University of Northern Iowa for pre-service clinical placement. No additional details about the bid or agreement were available as of press time Friday.

Next month, district administration anticipates talking about the preliminary budget with the board on April 10. The actual hearing on the final fiscal document is slated for April 24.

PHOTOS: NCAA wrestling championships Friday Kyle Biscoglia UNI Friday 2 Parker Keckeisen Friday 3 Tony Cassioppi Iowa Friday Swiderski Iowa State Friday 2 Kyle Biscoglia Friday Swiderski Friday spencer lee friday 1 Parker Keckeisen Friday 1 David Carr quarterfinals Derek Holschlag Friday 1 Sam Schuyler Iowa State Friday Cael Happel Friday