$200,000 STEM grant will help to teach Waterloo Schools students coding

WATERLOO — Teachers are building up coding skills by using literal building blocks in the classroom.

Waterloo schools implemented FIRST Lego League for its second, third and fourth graders last year and the learning will expand after a $200,000 STEM Scale-Up award was accepted by the Board of Education this week.

Calli Williams, a third grade teacher at Lou Henry Elementary, started using the Legos last year. This year, she will not only teach her students but coach teams after school.

“Our students were so invested, the level of engagement was incredible because everyone had a part, everyone had a role,” Williams said, “The teamwork and conversations happening was phenomenal and authentic and (they) were working on problem solving and negotiation skills with each other.”

Four to six kids were put into a team to work on Cargo Connect Lego sets, where they designed elements including a sorting center and truck, similar to a warehouse. Students could also create other modes of transportation to transport the cargo. Cargo is transported by using chutes and motorized arms, which the students build and code themselves.

The district currently has around 400 sets and will buy about 200 more with the grant. This year, second graders will tinker with the Cargo Connect and third and fourth grades will have a new theme, Superpowered.

The FIRST organization said the Superpowered theme focuses on where energy comes from and how it’s distributed, stored and used.

Aside from the Lego League, preschoolers, kindergarteners, first graders and fifth graders now have access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, and computer science programs as well, thanks to the grant. The STEM coach for the district, Erin Sale, said she was surprised at the result.

“We applied hoping we would get one of the grades covered and we got incredibly lucky enough that all of our awards (were) received,” Sale said. “Every building, every pre-K, first … all teachers are able to participate.”

Children in preschool will use a program called Tiny Techies. A board document said it will help students learn key computer science skills without being placed in front of a screen. Some of the skills include computational thinking, problem-solving skills, creativity and collaboration with other students.

“In an increasingly technology-driven world, these are all skills that will help them as they grow and prepare for jobs that don’t yet exist,” the document said.

As for kindergarteners and first graders, they get to delve into “Storytime STEM-packs,” which are designed to connect literature with STEM and computer science by proposing problems and looking for answers to them.

They will also use a Cuebetto robot, which is square and wooden, as well as pixel boards and a binary tree for coding.

Older children are also benefiting from the grant. Fifth graders get to work with a “Finch Robot”, which is a small, white rover with wheels, lights, sensors and can be drawn on with markers. The robot can be programmed to the students’ computers and tablets, creating “physical computing.”

It uses a variety of text-based, block-based and icon-based coding languages to serve any child in classes such as math.

Board member Lyle Schmitt commended all the new technology.

“I think this is really important,” he said. “Reading, writing and arithmetic isn’t outdated, but I think coding is equally as important.”

The board accepted other donations Monday night, as well.

The R.J. McElroy Trust donated $4,600 for emergency funds for 11 schools. The money is to be used for purposes such as clothing, medical expenses and activity fees when the school sees the need.

MercyOne also donated a Zoll M Series cardiac monitor, which is valued at $5,000, for EMT/EMR students to use at the Waterloo Career Center.

In addition, the board approved purchasing a VxRail system and related components from Dell for $130,262. The technology is used to store large amounts of data. The current technology is seven to eight years old.