$200,000 Mudd gift to support Gallagher Bluedorn renovation

CEDAR FALLS — Cecelia and Jim Mudd Sr. have donated $200,000 toward the renovation of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

The Mudds' gift will support the fundraising effort for the estimated $14.5 million upgrade and expansion of the 20-year old facility on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.

“I never went there without having a wonderful time and enjoying myself immensely, along with Ceceilia. We went there often, and we enjoyed every single minute,” Jim Mudd Sr., chairman of Mudd Advertising and chief spiritual adviser for the company, said in a news release.

The donation follows the September announcement of a $1 million gift toward the project from the Gallagher Family Foundation.

During a typical year, the Gallagher Bluedorn hosts more than 600 events, serving more than 115,000 guests – a usage nearly 10 times the initial projection when the facility opened in 2000. The center has showcased artists from across the globe, ensembles of the UNI School of Music, the wcfsymphony and many other events and educational programs.

