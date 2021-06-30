$2 million gift a seed to grow inclusion in dorms at Wartburg College

WAVERLY -- When Jack and Sarah Salzwedel gave Wartburg College a $2 million gift in support of renovating Centennial and Vollmer halls, they issued a challenge to the school: Build and sustain an inclusive community.

The college has answered by launching a $9 million fundraising campaign for extensive work on the two buildings, the oldest student residences on campus. Centennial was constructed in 1953, Vollmer in 1956. The two dorms house about half of the college's first-year students. The college's other first-year student dorm, Clinton Hall, was renovated in 2016 at a cost of $8 million.

“We are grateful to Sarah and Jack for their extraordinary generosity, but also for encouraging us to look beyond just a new building, for pushing us to envision how these new spaces can demonstrate our commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for our students,” said college President Darrel Colson in a press release about the gift.

Some of the work is standard renovation -- the electrical and plumbing systems will be updated; new fire sprinkler and HVAC systems as well shower and bathroom facilities will be installed.