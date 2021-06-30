$2 million gift a seed to grow inclusion in dorms at Wartburg College

WAVERLY -- When Jack and Sarah Salzwedel gave Wartburg College a $2 million gift in support of renovating Centennial and Vollmer halls, they issued a challenge to the school: Build and sustain an inclusive community.
The college has answered by launching a $9 million fundraising campaign for extensive work on the two buildings, the oldest student residences on campus. Centennial was constructed in 1953, Vollmer in 1956. The two dorms house about half of the college's first-year students. The college's other first-year student dorm, Clinton Hall, was renovated in 2016 at a cost of $8 million.
“We are grateful to Sarah and Jack for their extraordinary generosity, but also for encouraging us to look beyond just a new building, for pushing us to envision how these new spaces can demonstrate our commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for our students,” said college President Darrel Colson in a press release about the gift.
Some of the work is standard renovation -- the electrical and plumbing systems will be updated; new fire sprinkler and HVAC systems as well shower and bathroom facilities will be installed.
The biggest highlight of the project -- the one that will create a more inclusive environment, according to college officials -- is the creation of eight suites built for students with specific needs, such as close proximity to a bathroom. Gender neutral housing will also be offered for students who desire it. The dorms will also have laundry rooms on every floor (it used to be in the basement) and an elevator will also be installed. The lounge area was sunken and as such inaccessible to those who cannot use stairs. Ramps will be installed, and a new, full kitchen will be added.
The $11 million project dovetails nicely with the college's strategic planning process currently underway. One of the goals of the plan is to improve the college's facilities to make them more engaging to students, said Emily Christensen, the college's assistant director of marketing and communication.
The Salzwedels are both 1982 Wartburg alumni from Madison, Wisconsin, and have had three children attend the college. Jack Salzwedel is CEO of American Family Insurance and has served as faculty-in-residence, co-teaching a May Term leadership course at Wartburg. He also served on the college’s Board of Regents for nine years. The college's soccer field is named after the Salzwedels.
Fundraising thus far has garnered $5.1 million, including $1.5 million from the Franklin I. & Irene List Saemann Foundation and $1 million from Mike and Marge McCoy. The college also plans to apply for $2 million in state historical tax credits.
The college hopes to begin work next spring and complete the renovations by its fall term of 2022.
“Sarah and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the educational experience our three sons enjoyed at Wartburg, and the residential environment was an important element in their student success,” said Jack Salzwedel in the press release. “This renovation will enable all first-year students to experience a safe, accessible and comfortable place to call home."
