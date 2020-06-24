$1M gift aids UNI, DMACC program

The new program allows students to complete their first two years at DMACC, with the remaining two years completed online through UNI. Degree options include a Bachelor of Liberal Studies or criminal justice.

“Through their gift, the Omans are creating invaluable, meaningful change for our students,” said UNI President Mark A. Nook. “Their generosity will provide necessary support for the Urban Campus building project and help create a modern educational space to help students focus and succeed.

The two institutions also are developing a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in managing business and organizations — a program designed for graduates of DMACC’s two-year associate of applied science programs. UNI also offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education through online and on-site courses at other DMACC campuses, including Ankeny and Carroll.

The DMACC Urban Campus is undergoing a significant expansion and renovation project, including construction of a new 60,000-square-foot Student Life and STEM Center, which will open this fall.