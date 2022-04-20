$10 million initiative aims to upgrade technology for small, midsize manufacturers

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa and its partners officially launched a national Industry 4.0 technology initiative Tuesday after receiving $10 million in funding for the effort.

President Mark Nook told those gathered at a Courtyard Marriott conference room that the work is “funded through a competitive federal bid process” UNI entered into with Youngstown (Ohio) State University and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining.

Their focus will be to increase the number of small-to-midsize manufacturers using advanced technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence and 3-D printing in the metal casting business. UNI’s Foundry 4.0 and Metal Casting centers are working with Youngstown State’s Excellence Training Center and America Makes, an NCDMM-operated additive manufacturing business in Youngstown.

The funding is for the first 18 months of the initiative, said Jerry Thiel, director of the two UNI centers. More federal dollars could be available over 54 months if further funding is received.

Nook said the assistance provided to hundreds of businesses every year will help them to improve efficiency and stabilize the supply chain.

Those small and medium-sized businesses “really do need to upgrade to the next set of processes,” he said. Such changes are expected to create jobs and strengthen the defense manufacturing industry, which the businesses help to supply.

“This really does impact the defense supply chain,” said Nook.

Yet, “we’re seeing hesitation in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies,” said Andrew Morse, chief of staff in UNI’s office of governmental relations. So officials “saw an opportunity to blend” the expertise in the university’s Foundry 4.0 and Metal Casting centers with its business services through the initiative.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Jerry Thiel, director of the two centers. “The difference we can make in a company with less than 100 people, less than 500 people is tremendous by bringing in technology. ...

“This facility and the resources we have for the foundry industry are unique,” he said later during a tour of the UNI Foundry 4.0 Center at the neighboring TechWorks building. “We’re working with basic manufacturing, teaching skills that are needed now.”

Jackie Ruller, director of the Excellence Training Center at Youngstown State, said her organization trains and “upskills” people for jobs at those small and medium-sized companies. It’s also involved in research and finding ways to commercialize products.

“The mission of the center is basically perfectly aligned with this project,” she said. With the help of the grant funding, “we are going to install a foundry and a post-processing facility in the center.”

Its efforts will be enhanced, Ruller noted, by working in partnership with local organizations like the Youngstown Business Incubator and America Makes.

Thiel said it was natural to work with NCDMM, America Makes and Youngstown State on this initiative because they’d already forged a partnership years ago. His center had been in contact with America Makes when UNI was preparing to install its large 3-D sand printer at TechWorks. Once that was up and running, the organization suggested Youngstown State would be a good partner and they’ve been working together since 2014-15.

“This project really speaks to the impact we can have,” Morse said. “This is exactly the type of work that institutions like UNI, like Youngstown State ought to be doing.”

He noted that small-to-midsize manufacturers are “100,000 strong” across the nation and responsible for “more than $1 billion in economic output” each year, comprising “the bulk of the supply chain.”

He acknowledged the assistance of Iowa’s congressional delegation in securing the funding and the university’s partnerships with John Deere, Hawkeye Community College and Grow Cedar Valley.

