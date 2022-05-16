$1 million secondary math curriculum approved after Waterloo school board members air concerns

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will continue using a secondary math curriculum that educators say encourages an investigative approach to learning.

Illustrative Math, published by Kendall Hunt, was unanimously adopted by the Board of Education last week at a cost of just over $1 million for use during the next eight years.

It was the second time the item appeared on the board’s agenda after being pulled from the April 25 meeting to answer board members’ questions during a May 5 work session that lasted more than two hours. At last week’s meeting, two board members raised concerns about math education in Waterloo Schools and sought assurances that the new curriculum would help the district begin addressing achievement gaps.

The curriculum includes student workbooks, teacher resources, one-time and reusable kits, and digital courseware. It has been piloted across the district during the past year for middle school math classes, algebra 1 and 2, and geometry.

Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services, said this has been “one of the most extensive” processes the district has gone through before recommending a curriculum adoption.

“I really liked that the focus is on the students building their knowledge,” said Megan Spooner, the math department chairwoman at East High School. She called the curriculum more “student-centered” than what the district has used in the past.

Kevin Kemp, a math teacher at Central Middle School, said it includes “multiple entry points, depending on where their skills are at. It allows everybody an opportunity for entry and extension.”

“Without good curriculum you can’t support good instruction,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in an interview. Illustrative Math is “a better product” than past district curriculum, she noted. It offers a “comprehensive lens of instruction” and addresses a wider range of student needs.

The accolades offered for the curriculum didn’t put to rest all concerns for board member Lyle Schmitt.

He reviewed Waterloo Schools math proficiency data based on standardized tests that raised some flags, particularly when it comes to Black students. On the spring 2021 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, their mathematics proficiency in grades three through 11 was 28.66%, according to the online Iowa School Performance Profiles. Math proficiency for all district students in those grades was 50.13%.

“Maybe we ought to look at moving the goal posts and dramatically increasing our goals,” he said, proposing a goal to “double Black proficiency in two years. This needs to be an extreme focus.”

Schmitt made a connection between racial disparities in academics and potential later differences in income for students.

“The reason I’m passionate about this is today’s math gap is tomorrow’s wealth gap,” he said. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that the curriculum will “probably” help the district move forward in math instruction. “I’ll probably support (the adoption) but I’ll be disappointed if we leave it at that.”

Schmitt suggested that, along with the updates in how math is taught, “facility changes” are needed as well as the “individual resources” that will help students to be successful. “ESSER money is there for this reason,” Schmitt added, referring to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the district received.

Board member Stacie Mills voiced agreement with Schmitt, echoing his comments on ESSER.

“I think this curriculum can be made to do this,” she said. However, “I need to have confidence that it’s going to be implemented all over. My only concern is not with the curriculum it is really with the system.”

Sherice Ortman, coordinator of secondary curriculum and advanced programming, said teaching materials alone can’t improve achievement.

“If an adoption is going to change the inequities in any district, it takes more components – not just one,” she said. Other pieces are planned with the use of Illlustrative Math. The district will begin implementing standards-based grading through the new curriculum along with particular training in mathematics and instruction for teachers.

Various steps the district has taken to improve the learning environment also contribute to a more equitable education, Lindaman pointed out. She objected to looking only at math proficiency rates to determine student progress. Growth from one year to the next is another important measure, she noted, as are other types of testing done more frequently along with post-secondary readiness data.

