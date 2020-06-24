$1 million gift will help minority students earn degrees through UNI at DMACC program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A new partnership between the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) aimed at helping location-bound students in Des Moines earn a college degree through UNI received a $1 million boost this week thanks to the generosity of UNI alumni.

The “UNI at DMACC” 2+2 program launching this fall at the DMACC Urban Campus in downtown Des Moines is part of UNI’s efforts to help multicultural students earn four-year degrees.

DMACC’s campus is the first in Iowa with a majority of minority students, and the “UNI at DMACC” program marks the first partnership of this size and scale between a Regent university and community college.

Mark and Jill Oman, both University of Northern Iowa alumni and residents of West Des Moines, provided the gift to support the new program. Mark Oman, managing director of Oman Capital, is a first-generation college student who wanted to help others receive the same benefits that a bachelor’s degree provided him.

“UNI changed my life,” Oman said. “The ‘UNI at DMACC’ program will bring the same advantages of a four-year degree to students at DMACC’s Urban Campus without requiring students to leave their jobs, families and community.