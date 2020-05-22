$1 million curriculum proposal gets full hearing before Waterloo school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — After its purchase was pulled from a prior Board of Education meeting, the case for an elementary school literacy curriculum got a full hearing Thursday.

The board held a two-hour work session to learn more about the Fountas and Pinnell Classroom curriculum that would cost Waterloo Community Schools $1.18 million to adopt for its kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

It had been on the agenda of an April 13 board meeting, but was taken off that morning at the request of members.

“There were some questions from the school board,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. She noted that the curriculum has a big price tag and a number of community members had raised concerns about the content. So, the work session was planned to ensure board members felt comfortable with the proposed adoption.

A committee made up of district educators spent two years studying the needs of Waterloo Schools’ students, reviewing the research and examining curriculum choices before making the recommendation. A special meeting could be held next week to ensure, if it is adopted, the district will be able to order materials and complete professional development before the start of classes this fall.