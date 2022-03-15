 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education series on Parkinson's disease begins April 7 in Independence

INDEPEDENCE -- Parkinson’s disease, its effects, and possible treatments will be examined in an education series in April.

Sessions are April 7, 14 and 21 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. There is a no fee. Registration is required by April 1 and can be done online at https://go.iastate.edu/PMZV0L. For more information, contact Cindy Thompson at 319-334-8013 or by e-mail at cpthom08@iastate.edu.

The program is sponsored b Buchanan County Extension, Iowa State University Department of Kinesiology, Human Sciences Extension and Outreach and the Independence Public Library.

