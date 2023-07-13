WATERLOO — Residents surrounding the former Edison school will soon be welcoming new homeowners to the neighborhood.

The first house in the Edison Development off of Coral Drive will be move-in ready by the end of July. Eight homes are fully constructed and four homes or lots have been sold. There will be a total of 32 one-story homes on the site.

Construction started in January and all homes are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Panther Builders Chief Executive Officer Kevin Fittro said. He got the green light from the city to start working on the development in early 2022.

After multiple discussions with the community, he said they wanted to see single family homes similar to what is currently in the neighborhood, not a high density apartment project or condos.

The 32 houses will be connected by a pathway near a new park. The park, purchased and installed by Waterloo Leisure Services, includes climbing ladders, three slides, and a swing set – among other things. The playground is not open yet due to the nearby construction site.

“Edison is truly one of the first of its kind with that community pathway in the park that’s going to be set up to be more of a community than just a development or a neighborhood,” said Kelsey Jorgensen of Vine Valley Real Estate. She and Emsad Begic of Vine Valley are realtors for the properties. “As far as we know, there’s not another neighborhood in the Cedar Valley that has that path kind of connecting everyone.”

Within the development, there are four floor plans which range from 1,010 square feet to 1,433 square feet and starting price points from $279,000 to $310,000. Floor plans have either three bedrooms and two bathrooms or two bedrooms and two bathrooms. All floor plans have a two-stall garage.

Begic and Jorgensen said they’ve seen buyers underwhelmed with their choices of housing within the $200,000 and $300,000 price range in the area.

“It’s a new product that that middle ground in the market has really been missing … something that isn’t a really dated home,” Jorgensen said. “This is something new to help hopefully bring a little more level playing field to the market and get some more buyers into a new home.”

“The way that Edison is designed, it really fulfills a bucket for all categories,” Begic said. “It can accommodate, you know, empty nesters, accommodate younger families, accommodate, you know, just about anybody and I think that’s the beauty of it having these four different floor plans that you can choose from.”

Lots are also less inexpensive than average land cost, Fittro said. He said the lot itself is $38,000 where averages in the area are $75,000 to $90,000.

Buyers can also have the option to finish the basement which would give the house an extra 500 to 900 square feet.

“It’s an opportunity to build equity down the road,” Begic said. “You don’t need it now but let’s say down the road, it gives an opportunity. Let’s say you’re a first time homebuyer. It’s a great start to start building wealth.”

All of the houses are finished with wood laminate flooring, painted trim, painted cabinets, and current standards of finishes, such as white kitchens and quartz countertops.

The properties are in Waterloo’s City Limits Urban Revitalization Area, meaning owners can receive a tax abatement. They can choose between three years at 100% or 10 years at a sliding scale.

Fittro said the abatements are a reason why developers would want to work in a city that creates opportunities for new construction.

“As far as development goes, Waterloo has a City Council and staff that supports development … with tax abatement to provide end users and buyers of the homes the ability to buy new construction as cost and interest rates are rising to keep costs down,” Fittro said.

The site is also considered an infill development due to it being a former school site. With infill development agreements, Waterloo awards $5,000 per lot once a certificate of occupancy is provided. If all 32 lots are occupied, Panther Builders will receive $160,000 from the city.

The Waterloo Community School District closed Edison Elementary School in 2011. The school opened in 1914 and was expanded to include junior high students after an addition was built in 1955. It returned to being an elementary school in 1988.

The school was torn down in 2016.