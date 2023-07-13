WATERLOO — Residents surrounding the former Edison school will soon be welcoming new homeowners to the neighborhood.
The first house in the Edison Development off of Coral Drive will be move-in ready by the end of July. Eight homes are fully constructed and four homes or lots have been sold. There will be a total of 32 one-story homes on the site.
Construction started in January and all homes are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Panther Builders Chief Executive Officer Kevin Fittro said. He got the green light from the city to start working on the development in early 2022.
After multiple discussions with the community, he said they wanted to see single family homes similar to what is currently in the neighborhood, not a high density apartment project or condos.
The 32 houses will be connected by a pathway near a new park. The park, purchased and installed by Waterloo Leisure Services, includes climbing ladders, three slides, and a swing set – among other things. The playground is not open yet due to the nearby construction site.
People are also reading…
“Edison is truly one of the first of its kind with that community pathway in the park that’s going to be set up to be more of a community than just a development or a neighborhood,” said Kelsey Jorgensen of Vine Valley Real Estate. She and Emsad Begic of Vine Valley are realtors for the properties. “As far as we know, there’s not another neighborhood in the Cedar Valley that has that path kind of connecting everyone.”
Within the development, there are four floor plans which range from 1,010 square feet to 1,433 square feet and starting price points from $279,000 to $310,000. Floor plans have either three bedrooms and two bathrooms or two bedrooms and two bathrooms. All floor plans have a two-stall garage.
Begic and Jorgensen said they’ve seen buyers underwhelmed with their choices of housing within the $200,000 and $300,000 price range in the area.
“It’s a new product that that middle ground in the market has really been missing … something that isn’t a really dated home,” Jorgensen said. “This is something new to help hopefully bring a little more level playing field to the market and get some more buyers into a new home.”
“The way that Edison is designed, it really fulfills a bucket for all categories,” Begic said. “It can accommodate, you know, empty nesters, accommodate younger families, accommodate, you know, just about anybody and I think that’s the beauty of it having these four different floor plans that you can choose from.”
Lots are also less inexpensive than average land cost, Fittro said. He said the lot itself is $38,000 where averages in the area are $75,000 to $90,000.
Buyers can also have the option to finish the basement which would give the house an extra 500 to 900 square feet.
“It’s an opportunity to build equity down the road,” Begic said. “You don’t need it now but let’s say down the road, it gives an opportunity. Let’s say you’re a first time homebuyer. It’s a great start to start building wealth.”
All of the houses are finished with wood laminate flooring, painted trim, painted cabinets, and current standards of finishes, such as white kitchens and quartz countertops.
The properties are in Waterloo’s City Limits Urban Revitalization Area, meaning owners can receive a tax abatement. They can choose between three years at 100% or 10 years at a sliding scale.
Fittro said the abatements are a reason why developers would want to work in a city that creates opportunities for new construction.
“As far as development goes, Waterloo has a City Council and staff that supports development … with tax abatement to provide end users and buyers of the homes the ability to buy new construction as cost and interest rates are rising to keep costs down,” Fittro said.
The site is also considered an infill development due to it being a former school site. With infill development agreements, Waterloo awards $5,000 per lot once a certificate of occupancy is provided. If all 32 lots are occupied, Panther Builders will receive $160,000 from the city.
The Waterloo Community School District closed Edison Elementary School in 2011. The school opened in 1914 and was expanded to include junior high students after an addition was built in 1955. It returned to being an elementary school in 1988.
The school was torn down in 2016.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area
5 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $229,000
YOU'LL LOVE THE VERY NATURE OF IT! 2-story home, 4-5 bedroom with over 3.5 acres! Nice floor plan, formal dining area, newer kitchen cupboards, main floor laundry, bedroom/den on main level, enclosed front porch and fenced around the home. The views are amazing and are you ready.....Detached 1440 sq. ft. garage/out building with 1/2 bath. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $149,900
Small town living at its best with an oversized corner lot and modern exterior style. If you love spending time outside, then you're sure to appreciate the amazing yard with storage sheds and even a decorative bridge! Inside, there is a fantastic enclosed porch with terra cotta style tile, a wall of windows, and ample opportunity for enjoying the seasons change from the comfort of your home. A multi-level living room is a unique yet charming feature offering an open staircase that leads to a dormer bedroom/office. The kitchen is in wonderful, updated condition and is just off the main floor laundry/mud room that connects the home and the garage. This home has been well loved and maintained over the years. It's truly a great find!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,900
This spacious 4 bedroom split level home is move-in ready for you to call it home! As you walk in the front door you will be lead upstairs to a large open living room with hardwood flooring throughout with a dining area off the spacious kitchen which leads out to a newly constructed deck in the backyard. Down the hall features a newly remodeled master bathroom with 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 additional bedroom in the lower level plus a large living room with fireplace. This home also features a double stall attached garage with additional room for storage and a concrete pad for additional parking on the side of the home. Located near Sunnyside Golf Course in a quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $127,500
Make this one yours today! This home features two great-sized bedrooms, a bathroom to share and main floor laundry. Stepping inside, you will love the updated flooring throughout the spacious and bright main floor living room, with plenty of natural lighting flowing in. The kitchen has great storage and countertop space. The unfinished lower level has so much potential to be whatever you can think of, an office, additional bedrooms, a family room, or a play room. The exterior features a detached, two-stall garage and a fenced in yard that is perfect for pets or kids! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $260,000
Check out this spacious ranch home located in the Orange Elementary school district. You'll enjoy evenings sitting on your newly stained deck with a great fenced in backyard with a playset, and storage shed. The front entry has a nice sitting area to enjoy in the evenings. You walk in to a large living room with multiple closets, a formal dining room that can fit the largest of dining room tables, the kitchen has lots of cupboard and counter space, with appliances included. There are 2 bedrooms on the main with lots of storage and a large main floor laundry room off of the kitchen. The basement is finished with a family room and even more room for a table or gaming area. 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in the lower level along with a mechanical room with lots of storage space. The garage is heated and insulated. Call your favorite agent to schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $406,500
Fabulous, move-in ready ranch home in the Prairie West subdivision!! Located blocks from Aldrich elementary school with easy access to Hudson Road. This home was custom built by Panther Builders in 2020 and features an open concept through the kitchen, living and dining. Off the dining is a recntly oil stained deck and beautiful yard, while adjacent to the kitchen is the main floor laundry and access to a fully finished, fully painted triple garage. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and the master bedroom features a transom window, a big walk-in closet and an ensuite bath complete with dual vanity sinks and a custom-tiled shower. The lower level is spacious and well-designed: there is a huge family room, a 4th guest bedroom, full bath, storage room, and a finished bonus space. Come check out this gorgeous home and get the new construction feel without the cost!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $155,000
Welcome to this show stopper! This one is priced to sell with 4 bedrooms and almost a half acre lot - it'll be hard not to fall in love with it. The main level features a living room, kitchen, formal dining space, two beds and one full bath. Upstairs you have the other two bedrooms with a recently remodeled closet space! The lower level is yours to do with what you want - you can either finish it off or use it for storage or work space. The choice is yours! Set up your showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $349,900
Location location location!! Great opportunity to own this fabulous four~bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story home!! Stepping inside, you`re greeted by a formal living room with a fireplace that leads to the wide~open kitchen. The fantastic custom kitchen opens up to a great room with a built~in gas fireplace. The kitchen also features a great center island with a built~in Viking gas stove, professional grade hood vent, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, and stunning views of a private well~landscaped backyard. The upper level boasts a split master layout with the master suite and three additional bedrooms. The private master suite includes a walk~in closet and a great master bathroom with a walk~in tiled dual~head shower. You`ll also find three additional spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. The clean lower level features a workout room. Exterior amenities include an attached two~stall garage, an irrigation system, and a great deck in the beautiful backyard with mature landscaping that also includes a hookup for a hot tub. This is one you won`t want to miss!! Schedule a showing today!!!
2 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $115,000
What a great starter or downsizing option in this home. Plenty of storage, nice layout.. prior person had a formal dining/living room set up. Nice back mudroom entrance with basement storage of 928 sq ft. It really is a cute!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $799,900
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!