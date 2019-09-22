Edward “Eddie” Johnson, 88, saw more action during the Korea conflict than he’d like to talk about, but the seven battle stars he received for his service speak for themselves.
During three tours from 1947 to 1955, the U.S. Navy veteran received and sent heavy fire aboard an aircraft carrier and a destroyer.
While aboard the USS John A. Bole, a support ship for bombardments, Johnson was involved in the infamous Inchon invasion in September 1950 on the west coast of Korea. The area was especially difficult for allied forces because of a narrow port and dangerous tides.
“Inchon was the worst one,” he said during an interview on June 10 with the Grout Museum. “It was rough” because of the drastic loss of ground forces.
Johnson loaded and fired magazines on a gunnery deck. He remembered hearing news reports of U.S. and allied casualties on the ground, but numbers were not reported.
“I think the 1st Calvary in the 3rd Marines took the biggest hit at Inchon,” he said. “Once the troops go over ... we don’t bombard any longer because our job is finished. Then we get the sad news about the troops that went over and that’s about it. There’s no assistance on ground troops.”
But Johnson maintained his position.
“You can’t get scared. You’re at war. There’s no time for fear. You have an enemy,” he said.
Johnson grew up in Waterloo and attended Waterloo schools before he moved to Chicago and graduated high school. His father signed a special contract for him to sign up for the U.S. Navy in 1947 as a 17-year-old. Two of his brothers also had served in the Navy.
Johnson completed basic training in San Diego and was assigned sea duty on the USS Antietam, a large aircraft carrier, with nearly 3,700 aboard, including about 75 African Americans. “It was like being in a city,” he said.
While segregation was still active during the time, Johnson said discrimination was not a problem on a ship that size.
“[It’s] the way it was. I got food and medical just like everyone else. We were all just there to do our jobs,” he said.
Johnson was later transferred to a much smaller ship, the USS Bole destroyer, with about 315 sailors, including 15 African Americans, when the war began.
“We were a small part of the Navy, and we got called up to go to a job, so you just had to accept it,” he said. “You’ve got to respect one another. You’ve got to use a little more wisdom on the boat than you did aboard the carrier. The carrier you could relax a little bit on it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The USS Bole joined a large task force of 77 of battleships, cruise ships, and destroyers. The USS Bole was in the blockade of Wonsan Harbor in North Korea. Later, the ship was sent to the South China Sea where some say Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur was attempting to lure China into the war before he was fired by President Harry S. Truman.
“It got about routine because we were on a six-month rotation plan,” he said, noting that rule didn’t necessarily apply to the soldiers. Johnson served for nine months on two stints and 11 months on another.
Johnson was in Korea on Nov. 27, 1950, when Chinese forces surprised the United States’ X Corps, a corps that fought under MacArthur in World War II at the Chosin Reservoir area. A brutal 17-day battle in freezing weather followed, and between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13, more than 30,000 United Nations Command troops, later named the ‘The Chosin Few,’ were encircled and attacked by about 120,000 Chinese troops.
The USS Bole was ordered to assist, but it was too late. All of the men had been killed.
“They were gone. They were using them for target practice up there,” Johnson said.
Johnson also was in Korea when the armistice was officially declared on July 27, 1953. But the USS Bole was under command to continue firing for three more days.
“It wasn’t making much sense,” Johnson said. “I think we left their country whole in a sense ... we didn’t just go over to destroy the country, (although) certain parts of it we did.”
Johnson remained in the Navy for a year and a half after the war was over before residing in Los Angeles after he was discharged.
“Back then the guys getting out of the service were going for civil service jobs, postal workers, school custodians, etc.,” he said.
He later returned to Waterloo where he held several jobs, including as a metal spinner at Holland Manufacturing, John Deere, and Viking Pump, from which he eventually retired.
He credits much of discipline to the U.S. Navy.
“I think it helped out greatly. I think as far as discipline, as a young person, you need that, so I’m glad that I got that experience, but I’m glad it’s over,” he said.
Johnson’s message to young men and women who don’t yet know what direction they’re going after high school: “Go into the military and find out what kind of help is needed to make it in the world today,” he said. “It will help you greatly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.