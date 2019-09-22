As a Navy seaman on the USS Montrose during the Korean War, Eddie Cahill helped with the transport of troops and equipment along the coast of South Korea.
By the time the transport ship sailed for Vietnam in 1954, the charge of Cahill and his comrades had shifted to a humanitarian mission. The USS Montrose participated in Operation Passage to Freedom, where the U.S. Navy assisted the French in transporting North Vietnamese refugees to South Vietnam.
John Edward Cahill graduated from Sacred Heart School in Rockwell in the spring of 1951, less than a year after the Korean War started as North Korean troops pushed into South Korea.
With American involvement in the war, Cahill and his classmates assessed their options once their studies were completed.
“Everyone was being drafted, so we enlisted,” he said in a 2018 interview recorded by the Grout Museum District. “We decided we’d take a chance at sea.”
Cahill, 87, was one of 11 children in a family used to military service. His dad was in World War I, and two other brothers were in World War II. He and a younger brother both served in the Korean War.
It was months after enlisting that he first set sail for South Korea.
“We usually would leave in January and get back to the United States in December,” he recalled in a recent interview. “I was on board the same ship for four years.”
The Navy ship would help to move the Marines from one part of the peninsula to another. “Every time we took a load, we’d take about 800-900 people,” said Cahill.
“All we had to do was make sure we had the troops on board and get them transferred over,” he explained. The ship hauled two dozen Higgins boats, a landing craft that carried troops and smaller equipment to shore. They would carry “any of the weapons and stuff like that they’d load up (plus) ammo and then Marines.”
But they also transported a tank and multiple jeeps in the ship’s hold on each trip. “That’s when the LST’s (a type of landing ship) came alongside, so we could unload the jeeps and they’d take all the jeeps and trailers,” he noted. “We had no way to get the heavy equipment in.”
Cahill laughed when asked if he knew where Vietnam was before arriving for his ship’s mission.
“No, not until we looked it up on a map,” he said. “Until you got there, you didn’t know where you were going.”
The USS Montrose transported refugees from Haiphong in communist North Vietnam to Saigon in South Vietnam. French forces were defeated in an eight-year war against the communists, resulting in an international agreement and the partition of Vietnam. During a 300-day grace period, though, people could move freely between the north and south.
It was quite a change from hauling Marines.
“They just were lost. They didn’t have any idea what was going on and they were scared,” said Cahill. “They were scared of us, they were scared of everything because they didn’t know where they were going, what was going to take place, and it was sad.”
Eventually, he added, the Vietnamese people would get used to their surroundings and “come up and visit with us.” At the end of their journey, “they were so darn glad to get off the ship” and be resettled to a tent city. “Once they left the ship and left that area where we were unloading, that’s the last you saw of them.”
After that final year on board the Montrose, Cahill spent his remaining months in the Navy based at the Hutchinson, Kan., Naval Air Station. He was discharged in May 1955.
He returned to Iowa and got married in 1960. The couple moved to Waterloo where they raised three sons and a daughter. Cahill had a 35-year career with Northwestern Bell, retiring in 1990 as the company was being divided up.
Cahill said he was aware of what his brothers went through during World War II, serving in the Philippines, and “couldn’t find anything to really complain about” on board his ship.
“We always had a place to eat, a place to sleep. We didn’t have to worry about anything like that,” he said.
“I’ve never regretted any of it,” he added. “I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again if I knew I was going to do the same thing.”
