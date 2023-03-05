CLARKSVILLE — County lines only matter when you’re paying property taxes.

That’s one of Jeff Kolb’s favorite phrases because it emphasizes the importance of thinking regionally. As executive director of Butler-Grundy Development Alliance, Kolb believes economic development doesn’t stop at city limits or county line signs, particularly in the Cedar Valley.

“Regionally, each community is only as strong as the region itself. If the Cedar Valley is prospering, then every community in the Cedar Valley has an opportunity to prosper. In my mind, if a region is strong, we all the opportunity to grow and be strong,” Kolb said.

BDGA was created to promote economic prosperity, provide resources and build relationships that will help attract and retain businesses, industries and jobs and promote tourism and community development.

“I’ve always been a firm advocate of regionalism. Our organization is an example. It made sense for Butler and Grundy counties to come together, eliminate costs and duplications, to be more efficient and make better use our resources. Roads travel in two directions,” explained Kolb, who points to a more unified approach to community and economic development in both counties.

BDGA also belongs to Cedar Valley Regional Partnership of Iowa. Six counties — Butler, Grundy, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan and Chickasaw — are part of this economic marketing strategy.

Economies are regional, Kolb maintains. “And that gives us more clout, especially as counties with a smaller population base. A company may not want to sit down with counties that have a base of 20,000, but being in the partnership gives us a base of 300,000 or more people. That broadens our assets because we are part of this region,” he said.

A regional approach makes sense in economic development, said Connie Tolan, planning and development specialist for Waverly Economic Development and chair of Cedar Valley Regional Partnership.

“I’ve said many times that we’re just better together. When one of us is doing well, we all benefit. Cedar Valley Regional Partnership is the mechanism that brings us together. As a region, we can get an audience with site selectors in major markets and show them all the region has to offer,” Tolan said.

These collective efforts influence the decision to locate or relocate a business or industry to the Cedar Valley. “We represent smaller markets in the partnership, but we’re all equal partners. There’s power in that,” she explained.

Workforce is the most obvious and critical asset shared across all six counties. “Traveling is so natural and easy between our counties. People driving back and forth for work don’t really pay attention to when they’re crossing a county line,” Tolan pointed out.

When pitching Butler-Grundy counties as a site for new business or industry, Kolb said “one of the first things a prospect looks at is how strong the region is, what amenities you bring to the table. They’re not looking at county lines on a map. If they ask ‘Do you have a hospital?’ we say, ‘Yes, we have a hospital in Butler County,’ but we also have access to multiple major hospitals in the region.

“We have access to a bigger skilled workforce, NCAA sports, big box retailers, shopping, a major theme park, universities and colleges, nature trails and numerous entertainment options.”

Kolb also grabs every opportunity to bring “Cedar Valley region” into the conversation. “It helps build the brand — and it is a brand. It’s a different way of thinking. It isn’t something tangible you can hold, but brand has impact.”

In previous years, Butler was “an out-commuting county, a lot of our residents worked out of the county. We didn’t have a lot of people driving into Butler for work. Our first strategy was job creation. If you don’t have jobs, there’s no reason to live here.

“Now it’s easier for people to commute either way. The regional marketing partnership has allowed us to do a lot of things we wouldn’t have been able to do on our own,” he explained.

For example, Kolb was instrumental in bringing partners together for the development of a new rail industrial park, Butler Logistics Park. He also was the first chairperson of the Cedar Valley Regional Partnership.

Economic development has been moving forward in Waverly and Bremer County, Tolan said. In addition to commercial development, focus is being placed on housing. “There’s a significant need for housing in order to continue to grow. It’s important for existing employers in retention of employees and for workforce attraction.”

In 2022, Waverly Economic Development undertook strategic planning and identified areas for significant focus: business development and supporting existing business; workforce attraction and retention; housing; child care (“which is a workforce issue,” Tolan said); and placemaking, or creating and offering amenities that provide for quality of life and make a community attractive to potential workers and businesses.

For regional partnerships to be creative, it’s important to maintain trust between parties. “You have to stop having turf battles. We will all grow if you’re not just working to protect your own interests. I’m a strong believer that in economic development, there has to be a trust factor, that you won’t steal or poach prospects,” Kolb said.

Cedar Valley Regional Partnership also is linked to Grow Cedar Valley, a regional economic development organization working to boost the local economy and connect businesses and communities to resources and opportunities for growth.

One county’s success “cascades to surrounding counties. We know that anecdotally and have data to back that up,” said Lisa Rivera Skubal, vice-president of economic development for Grow Cedar Valley.

Among Grow Cedar Valley initiatives is Live the Valley, an integrated social media platform (www.livethevalley.com) for recruiting top talent and developing a future workforce.

The site includes a cost-of-living calculator and showcases a competitive job landscape, quality of life amenities such as housing, entertainment, education and career advancement opportunities, family-friendly activities and more.

Live the Valley is “a no-brainer and something regionally that we have to have because if you’re talking to recruiters or potential employers out of the area or out of Iowa, the website gives them a sense of what the region has to offer. It’s an important resource to help grow and retain workforce,” Kolb said.

Skubal said the cost-of-living calculator is an important tool that assists regional employers by providing additional, easily accessible resources to attract and retain workers.

“Our region is always evolving. Amenities, opportunities and stories change. We’ve undergone updates at the site that provide communities a platform to feature themselves in photos and tell their stories so they can shine. They can input information directly without having us do it for them, a huge plus because it gives them control and ownership,” Skubal explained.

Regionally, the Cedar Valley is “more powerful, collectively, if there is one voice,” she added.

