Eaton to perform at Wartburg College

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College alumna Kaitlynn Eaton will be the featured performer at Wartburg College’s Bach Lunch organ series on Nov. 12.
The concert begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organist in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year will feature Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.
The program will feature pieces by Johannes Brahms, Eugene Gigout, J.S. Bach, Louis Vierne and Dan Locklair.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or (319) 352-8300.