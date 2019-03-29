{{featured_button_text}}
Easy Risers Breakfast

Fred Miehe, Jim Thielen and Jeff Conrey are ready for the Easy Risers Kiwanis breakfast Saturday.

Who: Easy Risers Kiwanis Club.

What: Pancake breakfast and bake sale.

When: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Central Christian Church, 3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Details: The breakfast includes blueberry and regular pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Cost is a minimum donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Ticket sale proceeds help serve local children through organizations such as Family and Children’s Council, Children’s Miracle Network, Kids’ Cafe Food Bank, American Cancer Society, Central Christian, Try Pie, House of Hope, Grout Museum, People’s Clinic Homeless Fund, Eye of the Needle, JDRF, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, Friends of the Family, Koats for Kids and Backpacks for Kids.

