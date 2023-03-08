WATERLOO -- The Eastside Ministerial Alliance will host an installation service on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, at 209 Jackson St.

Pastor Marshall Stevenson, of Shilliam Ave. COGIC, will be the guest speaker.

The Rev. Jonathan Whitfield, pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, will give the official charge to the new board.

Whitfield serves as a commissioner on the Status of African Americans in the state of Iowa. He also serves as the president of the Iowa Baptist State Convention.

Pastor Marvin Jenkins has been elected as the new president of the board of directors. Other elected officials to be installed will be Pastor Corey Holmes, vice president; Gilbert Clay Sr, treasurer; the Rev. Marshundus Robinson, secretary; and Pastor Willie Campbell, crisis committee.

The group will also name its new executive director as Bishop Randy L. Jackson II.

There will be a special recognition honoring Bishop Jay Burt Sr. for his more than 18 years of service as board president.

The service is open to the public. For more information, call (319) 235-5580.

