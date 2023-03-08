WATERLOO -- The Eastside Ministerial Alliance will host an installation service on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, at 209 Jackson St.
Pastor Marshall Stevenson, of Shilliam Ave. COGIC, will be the guest speaker.
The Rev. Jonathan Whitfield, pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, will give the official charge to the new board.
Whitfield serves as a commissioner on the Status of African Americans in the state of Iowa. He also serves as the president of the Iowa Baptist State Convention.
Pastor Marvin Jenkins has been elected as the new president of the board of directors. Other elected officials to be installed will be Pastor Corey Holmes, vice president; Gilbert Clay Sr, treasurer; the Rev. Marshundus Robinson, secretary; and Pastor Willie Campbell, crisis committee.
The group will also name its new executive director as Bishop Randy L. Jackson II.
There will be a special recognition honoring Bishop Jay Burt Sr. for his more than 18 years of service as board president.
The service is open to the public. For more information, call (319) 235-5580.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa players wave to the home crowd after their final regular season game and win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa players erupt on the bench after Riley Wright sinks a three pointer against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks to make a move to the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Ryley Goebel makes a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives between Missouri State defenders on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket as Missouri State's Kennedy Taylor defends on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives to the basket for a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton is fouled by Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the bench as the clock winds down on the Panthers' win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley in hugged from behind by Kayba Laube as the Panthers celebrate after their win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
Northern Iowa walks off the court after opening up their lead against Missouri State at the end of the third quarter on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green draws a blocking foul from Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she drives to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
