CEDAR FALLS — The 47th annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow will be Friday to Sunday at the UNI-Dome.

Vacation, fishing, hunting and other recreational activity information and exhibitions will line the UNI-Dome floor. There will also be family entertainment inside the McLeod Center.

Hours for the show are Friday 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibitions will feature local and area retailers selling recreational vehicles and campers, boats, golf carts, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, canoes and kayaks, marina equipment, and hot tubs. There will also be vendors for Midwest tourist locations.

A casting tank filled with fish is returning, with professional anglers on top of it to teach showgoers tips and tricks to catch more and bigger fish. A group of pro fishermen will answer questions and give showings every 20 minutes.

Some of those topics include bass fishing in the Cedar Valley, when to use certain baits, how to catch catfish and other fishing strategies. Fishermen to present include Andy Sommerfelt, Greg Vance, Eric Johnston, Todd Reed, Mike Everett, Ethan Trumblebee and Collin Tweten. A list of seminar times can be found online at iowasportshows.com.

There will also be a kids’ zone, which includes an exotic petting zoo.

In the McLeod Center, there will be a lumberjack show. Professional lumberjacks will compete in logrolling, ax throwing, sawing competitions and chainsaw carvings throughout each day.

Lumberjack shows will happen:

5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Discount advanced tickets are available at iowasportshows.com for $7 with a credit card fee or $10 at the door.

On Saturday, the first 50 children will receive a free fishing pole, and on Sunday the first 50 children will receive a free tackle box.

There is also a drawing for a Yeti cooler door prize.

