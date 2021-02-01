Eastern Iowa Home Show moves dates to April 9-11

WATERLOO – After months spent staring at four walls and working from home during the pandemic, there’s an overwhelming urge to repaint, redecorate or remodel.

Area residents looking forward to curing that cabin fever at the Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show will have to wait for a spring fling instead.

The venerable 70th annual home show has been moved to April 9-11 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo.

Typically the event takes place in February.

The change better accommodates remodeling currently under way at the convention center, as well as concerns about COVID-19, said Iowa Show Productions President John Bunge “I did a survey of the exhibitors we’ve contracted with, and they were overwhelmingly in favor of moving the show. In typical years, April would be too late for exhibitors wanting to get a start on things, but under these circumstances, it was the best option.”

Scheduling the event later in spring also relieves pressure on exhibitors who may be encountering difficulties getting products and materials because of high demand and manufacturing and supply chain issues, Bunge explained.

