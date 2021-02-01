Eastern Iowa Home Show moves dates to April 9-11

WATERLOO – After months spent staring at four walls and working from home during the pandemic, there’s an overwhelming urge to repaint, redecorate or remodel.
Area residents looking forward to curing that cabin fever at the Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show will have to wait for a spring fling instead.
The venerable 70th annual home show has been moved to April 9-11 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo.
Typically the event takes place in February.
The change better accommodates remodeling currently under way at the convention center, as well as concerns about COVID-19, said Iowa Show Productions President John Bunge “I did a survey of the exhibitors we’ve contracted with, and they were overwhelmingly in favor of moving the show. In typical years, April would be too late for exhibitors wanting to get a start on things, but under these circumstances, it was the best option.”
Scheduling the event later in spring also relieves pressure on exhibitors who may be encountering difficulties getting products and materials because of high demand and manufacturing and supply chain issues, Bunge explained.
The lower level lobby and staircase, concession area and exhibit hall lighting will be completed in time for the show. The exterior of the Fourth Street side of the building will still be under construction. The Commercial- and Jefferson-street sides of the building will be open as entrances.
The Home Show offers Northeast Iowans a one-stop shopping experience for spring project ideas and home products and services. Exhibits with everything from home building and remodeling to landscaping and gardening will be featured.
Each year, an estimated 7,500 people walk through nearly 200 exhibits showcasing the latest ideas and products from home, lawn and garden, including new home contractors and remodeling experts, home entertainment, decorating and kitchen specialists. Bunge describes it as “a one-stop shopping experience for spring project ideas and home products and services.”
A variety of seminars and presentations also take place.
Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. April 9; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11. Admission is $6 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday’s admission is $5. April
The Home Show is sponsored by the Waterloo Exchange Club.
For show details or booth information visit www.easterniowahomeshow.com or email info@iowashows.com.