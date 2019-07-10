CEDAR RAPIDS — Consumer fireworks rarely lead to death in the United States, but they have twice in Iowa over the last two Independence Day celebrations — including an Eastern Iowa father who was struck in the head by one on July 3, according to authorities.
James Don McMichael, 53, of Atalissa, was declared dead after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Atalissa Fire Department and West Liberty Ambulance arrived at his home.
Authorities did not release more details of how the accident happened.
McMichael was a 1984 graduate of West Liberty High School and farmed all his life, according to his obituary. He leaves a wife, Joan; two sons; two brothers; and his parents.
His death marks the second time in the last two seasons that consumer fireworks have led to the death of an Eastern Iowan.
You have free articles remaining.
Bremer County sheriff’s deputies said Coltin Carolus, 18, was injured July 7, 2018, while discharging fireworks in Waverly. Medics with Waverly Ambulance Service transported him to Waverly Hospital, but he was then transferred to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, where he was put on life support but died the next day.
At the time, Iowa Fire Marshal Dan Wood said it was the first death in the state he knew of since the Iowa Legislature legalized consumer fireworks in 2017.
According to the 2018 Annual Fireworks Report issued in June by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, deaths across the country from fireworks are very unusual — although injuries are common.
Researchers said they found only five fireworks deaths in the United States that year, although they cautioned there could be more that were not reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.