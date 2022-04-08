 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easter-themed Victorian tea party April 16 at Grout's Snowden House

tea party
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District will be hosting an Easter-themed tea party April 16 at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

Children can enjoy a Victorian Tea Party and learn more about Victorian Easter traditions from 10 a.m. to noon at Snowden House, 306 Washington St., in Waterloo. There will be Victorian tea snacks, an old-fashioned egg-and-spoon race and a chance to visit the Russell House.

The next tea party will be May 28 with a "Big-Top Tea" theme.

Cost for members is $8 for children; $10 for accompanying adults. Registration is required. Visit groutmuseumdistrict.org to register online, or call 319-234-6357.

