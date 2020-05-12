East Main Street, Big Woods Trail closing temporarily

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, Canadian National Railroad will be closing a portion of East Main Street and the Big Woods Trail for crossing upgrades and repair related work.

In order for the railroad to begin, a full width road closure of East Main Street north of Lincoln Street and closure of the trail will be required. This closure will be in effect for approximately five days, depending on the weather. A detour will be set up utilizing Lincoln Street, Independence Street, and East Main Street. Access will be maintained to residential, commercial properties, and the city’s compost facility.

For safety's sake, people are asked to stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street and track. It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the construction work.

