East High to recognize 2022 Hall of Fame class

WATERLOO — The East High School class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Career Center.
The inductees will also be recognized during the half-time of the varsity football game versus Fort Dodge.
The class consists of Tom Johnson (Class of 1994), Tony Brown (Class of 1969), Robert Tyson (Class of 1967), Lyle Buhr (Class of 1964) and Virginia (Ginger) Young (Class of 1954).
PHOTOS: Celebration of Life vigil for Schmidts
Celebration of Life 1
Nita Schmidt, aunt of Tyler Schmidt, reads a statement from Tyler's parents, Timothy and Debra, during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 2
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 8
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 5
A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday. in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 3
Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, speak during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 4
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green embraces Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt's were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 6
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green speaks during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 7
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.