East High to recognize 2022 Hall of Fame class

WATERLOO — The East High School class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Career Center.

The inductees will also be recognized during the half-time of the varsity football game versus Fort Dodge.

The class consists of Tom Johnson (Class of 1994), Tony Brown (Class of 1969), Robert Tyson (Class of 1967), Lyle Buhr (Class of 1964) and Virginia (Ginger) Young (Class of 1954).