East High to present its annual Swing Show

WATERLOO — East High School will present its 2022 Swing Show, “Come Together,” at 7 p.m. March 4 and 5 in the school auditorium.

Audience members will see performances from the East High Jazz Band, Kickline, and Dance Team, along with various solo and small group acts and comedy skits.

Returning is "School of Rock," made up of East High teachers. There also will be a new choir group led by East’s new choir director, Mallory Vallentine.

Tickets are $6 at the ticket window the night of the shows or purchased at the front school office during regular office hours beginning Feb. 28.

A free performance for senior citizens is at 2 p.m. March 2.

This show has been a long-standing tradition for more than 90 years.

